Transaction Will Enhance Capabilities to Serve Customers with Broader Product & Service Offerings and Expanded Reach

ATLANTA, Aug 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- White Cap Supply Canada Inc. ("White Cap") reports it has closed on the previously announced agreement to acquire National Concrete Accessories Canada Inc. ("NCA"), an Alberta corporation. NCA is now part of White Cap Supply Canada, which is comprised of Brafasco and Brock White Canada ("BWC"), forming a single Canadian business.

This combined business, which is intended to mirror the long-term success of White Cap in the United States, will be led by Vasken Altounian as Business Unit President and Neil Fast as Regional Vice President, and will report into Alan Sollenberger, President of White Cap.

"We are very excited about this milestone as it allows us to accelerate what we set out to do when the Brafasco and Brock White Canada teams first combined on October 19, 2020," said Vasken Altounian, Business Unit President of White Cap Supply Canada. "White Cap Supply Canada strives to become the leading construction products and services distributor in Canada that is best known for an unmatched commitment to living by our company values and to providing exceptional service for our customers."

"I am excited for the new opportunities this acquisition will provide our White Cap team and we look forward to growing stronger thanks to the incredible talent joining us from NCA," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "The depth of products, services, and knowledge that NCA brings in concrete forming and accessories complements Brafasco's specialty in fasteners, tools, and safety products and BWC's portfolio of building envelope, concrete accessories, masonry, and geotechnical products."

This acquisition is the first for White Cap since becoming an independent company in October 2020.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC. ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap includes Brafasco in Canada and multiple brands that fall under Construction Supply Group. White Cap operates nearly 400 branches across the U.S. and Canada with approximately 7,000 employees and offers nearly 450,000 SKUs to approximately 150,000 customers. For more information, visit www.whitecap.com.

About White Cap Supply Canada

White Cap Supply Canada Inc. is comprised of Brafasco and Brock White Canada. Brafasco offers specialty fasteners, safety supplies, and tools to manufacturing, construction and trade customers, and Brock White Canada (BWC) is a professional-grade building and construction materials distributor. White Cap Supply Canada has approximately 60 locations spanning eight Canadian provinces, coast-to-coast. The integration of BWC and Brafasco in Canada is ongoing. For more information, visit www.brafasco.com.

