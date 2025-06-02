White Cap Completes Acquisition of the Business of Cascade Raider Holdings Ltd.

ATLANTA, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has closed on its previously announced acquisition of the business of Cascade Raider Holdings Ltd. ("Raider Hansen"), a value-added distributor of tools, safety and equipment serving British Columbia, Canada.

The business of Raider Hansen is now part of the White Cap Canada suite of brands, branches and value-added services.

About White Cap

White Cap serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing products, and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure, and residential end markets. White Cap operates approximately 500 branches across North America with more than 10,500 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers.

Media Contact: Karissa Bursch, White Cap Public Relations, 404-790-3754, [email protected]