WHERE TO SHARE OVER-THE-TOP LUXURY: DISCOVER THE EXTRAORDINARY SELECTION OF SUITES AT FOUR SEASONS RESORT SHARM EL SHEIKH, EGYPT

Set on the southern coast of Egypt, between the desert and the Red Sea, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh is just a short flight from both Europe and the Middle East, and only 10 minutes from Sharm El Sheikh International Airport. This glamorous beach Resort welcomes guests to a fantasy setting straight from an Arabian fairytale, graced with year-round sunshine, over 3,000 palm trees and panoramic sea views.

"We offer affluent travellers a world-class sun getaway, inviting them to embrace the beauty of the Red Sea coast in a luxury seaside setting that is unparalleled in the destination," says General Manager Leon Baum. "We are one of the world's largest Four Seasons properties, including 12 restaurants and bars, four swimming pools, a kilometre of beachfront and an on-site Dive Centre. Guests love our ancient Egyptian-inspired Spa and two-story Fitness Centre. This is a paradise where everyone can create their dream vacation, choosing from 12 suite types. Our Four Seasons team is dedicated to ensuring that each stay with us is fully personalized and completely memorable."

SHARM EL SHEIKH'S LARGEST COLLECTION OF SUITES

Making it easy to custom-design each stay for maximum comfort – whether the scenario includes couples, families or solo travellers – Four Seasons offers more choice in guest rooms and suites than any other resort in the destination. Among the 289 accommodations, there are 120 suites, including 12 different suite types with one to four bedrooms. To bring together a larger group, many guests book a cluster of suites, inviting everyone to gather in one central suite for socializing and entertaining.

With a choice of sleek modern design or traditional Arabian décor, these expansive suites combine indoor and outdoor spaces for living and dining, all accented with glorious Red Sea views. To create a genuine personal hideaway, many suites include a plunge pool or full-sized swimming pool, and some feature a complete gourmet kitchen – ideal for extended stays.

THREE SIGNATURE SUITES, INCLUDING THE JEWEL OF THE CROWN, THE PALACE

To impress the most discerning guests, there are three Signature Suites that frequently play host to royalty, international politicians, celebrities and their entourages. Each one is a stand-alone residence with a large private pool, a private garden overlooking the Red Sea and round-the-clock butler services. The Presidential Suite offers two bedrooms and 375 m2 (4,040 sq. ft.), while the Royal Suite is a three-bedroom masterpiece with 490 m2 (5,273 sq. ft.) and its own private beach.

For a truly regal experience, The Palace is the Resort's largest and most lavish residence with 565 m2 (6,082 sq. ft.), three bedrooms, an expansive 164 m2 (1,765 sq. ft.) private pool and Red Sea views from every room. Magnificent and modern, this stand-alone beachfront villa offers the ultimate in Four Seasons sophistication. Unique luxuries include indoor-outdoor spaces for dining and entertaining, a home theatre, office space, a fitness room, spa treatment room and a large dressing room.

LUXURY ACTIVITIES ELEVATE THE SUITE EXPERIENCE

Each Four Seasons suite becomes the setting for an endless array of Instagram-worthy activities – providing an opulent backdrop for the most glamorous Resort lifestyle. Simply ask and a gourmet dinner celebration unfolds in perfect privacy, prepared in the suite's kitchen by a Four Seasons chef, and served in the dining room, outside on the sea-view terrace or even on the beachfront. Splash out with a private pool party, featuring a professional DJ and mixologist. If well-being is the theme, plan a group yoga session on a Red Sea clifftop, a bootcamp workout with a personal trainer or reserve the Spa, giving everyone Cleopatra-inspired facials and massages.

Simply book a private yacht charter, spending a day cruising the azure waves of the Red Sea, sunbathing, diving and swimming with dolphins. Or invite everyone to head into the desert for a thrilling safari by camel or quad bike. Four Seasons takes care of all the catering and service, including a luxury lunch or sunset toasts.

For a truly unforgettable sun vacation, these over-the-top suites provide the most alluring and exciting experience of Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh. To reserve a suite and enhance it with luxury lifestyle experiences, please call +2(069)3603555 or visit fourseasons.com/sharmelsheikh.

