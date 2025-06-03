With expected completion in 2028, the highly anticipated project introduces a new chapter of gracious

TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons, in partnership with Strategic Property Partners, announce plans for a new luxury hotel and private residences in Charleston, South Carolina.

Four Seasons Announces Plans for Luxury Hotel and Residences in Charleston’s Historic District

Featuring 139 guest rooms and 36 branded residences, the upcoming Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Charleston will be located in the city's historic district, within walking distance to top attractions and cultural sites including King Street, the Historical Charleston City Market and the Gibbes Museum of Art. The eight-storey new-build will seamlessly blend Charleston's charm and heritage with modern luxury, offering guests and residents a sense of belonging, warmth and ease that is both quintessentially Charleston and elevated by the legendary service and care of Four Seasons.

"Like Four Seasons, hospitality is instrumental to Charleston's culture and we are thrilled to enter this market, creating new opportunities for guests, residents and locals alike to live, work and explore with our brand," says Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. "In collaboration with Strategic Property Partners, we look forward to bringing our luxury hospitality offerings and unmatched service to this vibrant city and beautiful destination."

"This is an exciting moment for Charleston, and we are honoured to partner with Four Seasons to bring this extraordinary development to life," says Josh Taube, Strategic Property Partners' Chief Executive Officer. "Known for its rich history, timeless character and renowned culinary scene, Charleston sets the standard for exceptional hospitality. The arrival of Four Seasons will elevate this legacy, enhancing the hospitality and lifestyle experiences for all."

More than a destination, Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Charleston will offer a lifestyle of quiet elegance and intentional connection, inspired by Charleston's timeless character and the unmatched service of Four Seasons.

A Timeless Addition to Charleston's Legacy

Designed to reflect Charleston's rich tapestry of history and culture, the new Four Seasons Hotel and Residences will come to life through architecture and residence interiors by Morris Adjmi Architects, in addition to hotel interiors by Lark Design Studios. The landscape architecture will be led by Hollander Design, which has created notable private and public gardens, green spaces and landscapes across the US. The hotel will feature four restaurants and bars, an outdoor pool with private cabanas, and 650 square metres (7,000 square feet) of event space, making it an ideal venue for weddings, celebrations and corporate gatherings. Guests and residents will also have access to a full-service spa with private treatment rooms and hydro-thermal facilities, a state-of-the-art fitness centre and curated retail offerings.

Homes of Distinction

An exclusive collection of just 36 residences invites homeowners into a lifestyle where Charleston's charm meets the effortless elegance of Four Seasons, transforming everyday living into an extraordinary experience. Led by a dedicated Director of Residences, homeowners will enjoy a personalized living experience that includes in-residence dining, housekeeping, concierge assistance, a private entrance and more. The residences will feature thoughtfully designed interiors with views of the downtown Charleston skyline, access to hotel amenities and a property management team that is fully staffed by Four Seasons, ensuring homes are fully serviced and cared for whether residents are at home or away.

Residences will range from 2,000-square-foot (185 square metre) floorplans with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms to 3,700-square-foot (343 square metre) floor plans featuring five bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, with many of the homes offering expansive outdoor balconies or terraces. Residence pricing begins at USD $5 million.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 57 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

About Strategic Property Partners, LLC

Strategic Property Partners, LLC (SPP) is a full-service real estate developer, owner and operator focused on world-class execution, innovation, and creation of high-quality experiential places. For more information, visit spprealestate.com.

