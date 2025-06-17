Now Taking Reservations: Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort Reimagines Beloved Gulf Coast Destination

The first Four Seasons on Florida's Gulf Coast brings an elevated coastal lifestyle and a front row seat to spectacular sunsets

NAPLES, Fla., June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- A new era begins on Florida's Gulf Coast as reservations officially open for Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort. Debuting October 2025, this highly anticipated new beachfront property blends modern coastal luxury with a storied legacy. Set on 1,000 feet (300 metres) of pristine white sand beach nestled in the heart of Old Naples, the resort is designed to effortlessly connect guests to the destination's idyllic lifestyle with a one-of-kind luxury experience that celebrates the stunning natural beauty and charming local culture.

Reservations Now Live at Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort Studio Suite, at Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort Sunset Bar, at Naples Beach Club, a Four Seasons Resort

This newest addition to the Four Seasons Florida collection is the culmination of a long-envisioned strategic plan, brought to life through the proven partnership between BDT & MSD Partners, The Athens Group, and Four Seasons. As the only Four Seasons on the Gulf Coast, the hotel sits on the site of the beloved former Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club and within the larger 125-acre Naples Beach Club residential and golf resort. In addition to the hotel, the expansive development features 58 luxury condominiums in three new beachside residential buildings, and 95 luxury condominiums in five golfside residential buildings with views of The Gardens, a newly designed 18-hole golf course by legendary golf architect, Tom Fazio, opening in 2026. The residential offering has been thoughtfully curated with state-of-the-art amenities and impeccable service in partnership with Discovery Land Company, the global luxury lifestyle developer renowned for its private residential communities, also making its debut in the region.

"We are thrilled to unveil a brand-new resort that reinterprets the beloved destination of Naples for the next generation of guests, residents and the local community when we open later this year," says Antoine Chahwan, Four Seasons President, Hotel Operations - Americas. "As this highly anticipated opening comes to life, the Four Seasons culture of service and excellence will ensure an exceptional experience, further inspired by the spirit of this treasured location."

With 220 stylish accommodations, including 57 suites, along with 153 luxury residences, the extensive property will feature a stellar lineup of amenities unmatched in the destination. These include five diverse elevated dining experiences, a full-service spa, racquet sports facilities, versatile meeting and event venues, the new Tom Fazio golf course (2026) and more. A lively Market Square, home to a dynamic mix of shops, dining, and entertainment sits at its centre and is purposefully designed to foster connection and community with an incredible array of options including a sports pub, bowling alley and cinema.

"Naples Beach Club is our modern expression of the cherished traditions and style of Naples," says the Resort's General Manager Diego Angarita. "Our team cannot wait to open the doors, welcome guests and connect with the community, establishing the property as a social hub and gathering place for locals and visitors alike."

Introducing Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort

With timeless coastal elegance and a graceful sense of ease, the resort warmly welcomes guests with a refined yet relaxed residential style, seamlessly connecting the gracious lobby and public areas to the ocean-inspired guest rooms and suites. Designed to celebrate the spectacular coastline and dramatic sunset views, expansive terraces furnished with plush daybeds and dining areas offer fluid indoor-outdoor living. Coastal-inspired textures are found throughout the high-ceilinged rooms such as the carved teak consoles and upholstered banquette dining nooks nestled beneath a sea glass chandelier. Blending functionality with elevated design, eye-catching bespoke cabinetry in flamingo pink or periwinkle blue lacquer with glass and metal shelving above, house the in-room minibar, adding a distinctive touch of colour. Generous walk-in closets with custom woodwork and lighting further enhance the residential appeal. As always at Four Seasons, at-one's-fingertips technologies and countless thoughtful amenities make it easy to feel right at home.

Beachfront Dining and Drinking

Four Seasons introduces an all-new dining concept with the resort's signature ocean view restaurant, The Merchant Room, by two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Gavin Kaysen. Chef Kaysen is the founder of Soigné Hospitality Group in Minneapolis, an established collection of restaurants including the beloved Spoon and Stable, Demi, and Mara at Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis. The Merchant Room, his first venture outside of the Midwest, will feature Gulf Coast flavours and seasonal New American menus prepared with French savoir-faire and served both indoors and outdoors.

A local favourite and the only true beachfront restaurant in Old Naples, HB's will return with a fresh new look to welcome a new generation of guests. It is fondly named for Henry B. Watkins, the celebrated founder of the Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, the hotel that originally stood at this storied spot on the Gulf. The oceanfront restaurant will offer a toes-in-the-sand dining experience serving a menu of freshly caught local seafood and regionally sourced cuisine along with stunning water views.

The much adored and aptly named Sunset Bar will also return to reclaim its position as simply the best place in the city to enjoy nature's most spectacular show each evening. Tropical cocktails and a Latin-influenced menu enhance the experience, with coveted outdoor seating and large standing capacity for the nightly ritual of Golden Hour.

Let's meet at Market Square

Unique to Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort and unprecedented in the destination is the new Market Square, a vibrant gathering place for guests and residents at the heart of this 125-acre resort. Home to the Naples Trading Company for grab-and-go treats and picnic supplies as well as an unparalleled array of entertainment spanning all ages. The robust range of options includes a plush private screening room, regulation four-lane bowling alley, a professional putting green and a thoughtfully curated game room. For immersive relaxation and rejuvenation there is Sanctuary Spa, the resort's 30,000-square foot (2,787 metre) bi-level wellness center featuring a restorative thermal circuit and rooftop lap pool, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness facility designed by celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak. Market Square also offers a choice of flexible open-air and covered event spaces as well as the resort's fully supervised FINs Club for Kids with curated programming. Next year, guests can also enjoy The Wager, a lively sports gastropub when it opens in 2026.

Lazy Days at the Beach

The resort sits on a stunning swath of pure white sand beach, which is further enhanced by the attentive service of Four Seasons staff, whether offering a refreshing tropical drink and fluffy towels, or coordinating beach games and an exciting lineup of water sports. Catching the sunset aboard the Resort's 34-foot (10-metre) classic Hinckley Picnic Boat is an experience exclusively reserved for guests. There are also two pools surrounded by private cabanas and plush loungers, including one with a splash area that families will enjoy.

Reasons to Plan a Vacation in Naples Now

The coastal beauty of the destination offers a wide range of outdoor adventures from exploring the vast Everglades National Park or the serene Corkscrew Sanctuary to fishing excursions that cater to both fresh and saltwater anglers. With a rich arts and culture scene, Naples is host to numerous performing arts venues and companies, including Opera Naples, the Naples Philharmonic, and the popular Naples Players, which offers a year-round calendar of performances. From exclusive designers and beloved brands to local artists and craftspeople, Fifth Avenue South in downtown Naples offers chic shopping and gallery hopping amid classic Floridian charm. Families will also love the award-winning Naples Zoo, Naples Botanical Gardens, and the Golisano Children's Museum.

Now confirming arrivals beginning October 2025 – Just in time for festive celebrations, Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort is now accepting bookings starting October 2025. Be among the first to discover the newest beachfront retreat on Florida's Gulf Coast by calling 1-800-819-5053 or booking online to reserve. Follow @fsrnaplesbeachclub on Instagram for updates.

Contact:

Four Seasons

Emily Killion

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts