MONTRÉAL, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - With its long economic history, the Greater Montréal region has long been a study in contrasts, with a rich history that combines a thriving technology hub with world-leading firms in aerospace, finance, consumer products and transportation. The result is a thriving workplace culture that brings out the best of the new and traditional, something confirmed in spades by this year's Montréal's Top Employers, announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"When I look at the winners list, I'm struck by the variety of industries represented," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "The presence of employers from so many different industries and sectors has a positive impact on the kinds of benefits and forward-thinking attitudes we see at Montréal's Top Employers. There's cross-pollination between economic sectors, from fashion to finance, combining the strongest elements of traditional benefits with more dynamic offerings."

For many employers on this year's list, there's a strong focus on helping employees build community and form lasting relationships with colleagues. By combining progressive workplace policies with strong organizational cultures, these employers give their people the space and the opportunities needed to build lasting personal connections. This is a 'win-win' for employees and employers alike, keeping staff closely connected to their organizations for the long term.

"To feel comfortable speaking up and volunteering their thoughts, employees have to trust that their ideas will be well received by colleagues – and that their contributions will be treated with respect," adds Kristina Leung, managing editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "The employers on this year's list recognize that fostering a workplace culture that's positive and inclusive really encourages employees to share ideas. It ensures the organization keeps advancing, especially in industries that rely on a steady stream of creativity and innovation."

First published in 2006, Montréal's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Greater Montréal that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Greater Montréal.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Montréal's Top Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine published online in the Montreal Gazette and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was chosen, including dozens of stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

Further information: Chantel Watkins, Assistant Editor, [email protected]