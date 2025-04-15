East Coast, top tier: this year's 'Nova Scotia's Top Employers' extend the province's recent employment gains

HALIFAX, NS, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Employers in Nova Scotia are doubling down on offering workplace benefits and forward-thinking HR policies that are nationally competitive, extending the province's strong employment growth since the pandemic. The best of these initiatives were recognized today, as Nova Scotia's Top Employers (2025) were announced today by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the national Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Employers in Nova Scotia are stepping up to maintain the momentum that developed during the pandemic," says Anthony Meehan, publisher at Mediacorp who has his roots in the province. "The province is a national leader in job growth since the pandemic, with most winners on this year's Nova Scotia's Top Employers list offering benefits and programs that are competitive nationally. From maternity and parental leave top up to investing in employee mental health, Nova Scotia employers are creating tremendously attractive workplaces."

During the pandemic, population growth in Nova Scotia soared as former residents returned home and other Canadians moved to the province, attracted by its high quality of life and affordability. Since this time, employers – especially in technology and services – have created workplaces that let employees work remotely from Nova Scotia, offering solid career prospects with an excellent quality of life. Employment growth in the province has remained high even since the pandemic.

Now in its 19th edition, Nova Scotia's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes employers in Nova Scotia that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' using these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, public or private sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Nova Scotia.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, the largest Canadian job search engine, which has been used by millions of Canadians to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Nova Scotia's Top Employers (2025) was announced this morning by the organizers of the Canada's Top 100 Employers competition. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos about their initiatives, were published today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

