OTTAWA, ON, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Rob Shaw will represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in wheelchair tennis, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Tennis Canada announced Thursday.

Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team – WHEELCHAIR TENNIS

Rob Shaw will represent Canada at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in wheelchair tennis. PHOTO: Canadian Paralympic Committee (CNW Group/Canadian Paralympic Committee (Sponsorships))

Rob Shaw – North Bay, ON

Shaw will be making his second consecutive Paralympic appearance, looking to improve upon his opening round defeat in his debut at Tokyo 2020. A two-time Parapan Am Games medallist, the 34-year-old won gold at the Lima 2019 Games and silver at Santiago 2023. He was Canada's co-flag bearer for the Santiago 2023 Parapan Am Games Opening Ceremony.

"Qualifying for my second Paralympic Games is the result of a lot of hard work and a lot of support from the team around me," said Shaw. "COVID drastically impacted my experience in Tokyo, so I am really looking forward to being part of the Games as they were meant to be this time around. Until then I plan on training and preparing as hard as I possibly can to ensure that my performance at the Games is as high quality as it possibly can be."

Currently ranked world No. 9 in the quad singles division, Shaw won his first singles title of the season just this past weekend, at the German Open in Berlin, an ITF 2 Series event. He was also runner-up at the Royan Open (ITF 1 Series) in France in June. He has secured four doubles trophies, with victories at the Georgia Open (ITF 1 Series), Japan Open (ITF Super Series), Barcelona Open (ITF 1 Series), and Royan Open, partnering with his longtime teammate Heath Davidson from Australia.

"It has been an incredibly enriching experience to have been alongside Rob on this journey towards the Paralympic Games, with all its highs and lows," said Kai Schrameyer, national coach of wheelchair tennis at Tennis Canada. "It cannot be overstated what a remarkable achievement it is for Rob to have secured a direct qualification slot for the Games as one of only 12 athletes in the quad division. I am looking forward to the competition in Paris and for Rob to leave it all on the court for Canada."

Shaw qualified directly for the Games through his world ranking. Bipartite (wild card) slot allocation for athletes will be revealed in early August.

The wheelchair tennis tournament in Paris will take place on the red clay courts of Roland Garros. The quad singles draw will commence on August 31 with the medal matches taking place September 5.

"I am so thrilled to welcome Rob to the Canadian Paralympic Team," said Karolina Wisniewska, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Rob is such an incredible athlete and ambassador for his sport, representing Canada so well on the international stage. The entire team will be cheering him on in Paris!"

"Congratulations to Rob on qualifying for his second Paralympic Games," said Josh Vander Vies, co-chef de mission, Paris 2024 Canadian Paralympic Team. "Rob has been one of the best players in the world in the tightly contested quad division for many years now, and I know he will be prepared for the Games. I thoroughly enjoyed watching him compete last fall at the Parapan Am Games, and am really looking forward to supporting him again in Paris."

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will take place August 28 to September 8 in Paris, France. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 130 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The current list of nominated athletes can be found HERE. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

