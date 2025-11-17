

- Experienced roster includes multiple Paralympic medallists Ina Forrest and Mark Ideson; Bronze medallists Collinda Joseph and Jon Thurston return

- 2026 Paralympic Winter Games take place March 6-15 in Italy

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Five wheelchair curlers have been nominated to compete for Canada at the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee and Curling Canada announced Monday. They are the first athletes nominated to the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team.

Canada will compete in the mixed team tournament, where it will be aiming for a sixth consecutive podium appearance (three gold, two bronze). Canada is the only nation to have medalled in each wheelchair curling competition since the sport made its debut at the Torino 2006 Paralympic Winter Games.

Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team – WHEELCHAIR CURLING

Four members – Forrest, Ideson, Joseph, and Thurston – are returning from Canada's bronze-medal winning squad at the Beijing 2022 Games.

Making his fourth Paralympic appearance, Ideson will be skipping the team for the third straight Games. He holds three medals – one gold and two bronze.

"Representing Canada at my fourth Paralympic Games is an incredible opportunity," said Ideson. "I'm lucky to be part of such an amazing group of athletes and staff, and we're ready to take on the best teams in the world. Competing in such a historic venue will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and knowing we'll have friends, family, and fans back in the stands makes it feel even more special."

Forrest, also a co-captain of the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team, will be competing at her fifth Paralympic Winter Games (two gold, two bronze).

"The opportunity to represent Canada at the Paralympics is an athlete's dream," said Forrest. "There's never a guarantee you'll get to live that dream again, so each of my Paralympic experiences is something I truly treasure. This one is especially meaningful – I missed qualifying for the Torino 2006 team, which was a huge disappointment at the time, so competing in Milano Cortina 2026, 20 years later, feels like I've come full circle."

This will be the second Games appearance for both Joseph and Thurston, who first competed at Beijing 2022, while Dash will be making his Paralympic debut in Italy.

"Representing Canada and wearing the maple leaf at the Paralympic Games is truly a dream come true," said Dash. "This opportunity is the result of years of hard work and dedication from myself and my coaches, and it's been a long road to get to this point. Canada has so many talented curlers, so I'm incredibly proud to have earned a place on this team. I'm looking forward to soaking in the full Paralympic experience and giving everything I have to help our team succeed."

Canada has won a bronze medal at the two most recent Paralympic Winter Games (2022, 2018). At the last three world championships, they captured two silvers (2023, 2024) and one bronze (2025).

The athletes will be joined in Italy by a support staff led by head coach Mick Lizmore, returning for his second Paralympic Winter Games.

Head Coach – Mick Lizmore – London, Ont.

Team Leader – Kyle Paquette – Espanola, Ont.

Assistant Coach – Dana Ferguson – Stony Plain, Alta.

Team Physiotherapist – Sari Shatil – London, Ont.

Team Physician – Dr. Steven Macaluso – London, Ont.

Performance Science Lead – Kyle Turcotte – Lorette, Man.

Family & Friends Coordinator – Wendy Morgan – Burlington, Ont.

The wheelchair curling mixed team tournament will take place March 7-14 at the Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium in Cortina d'Ampezzo. The preliminary rounds run March 7-12. Canada's schedule is below (all listed times local Italy time):

March 7: Canada vs. Italy 6:35 pm

March 8: Canada vs. Great Britain 9:35 am / Canada vs. Norway 6:35 pm

March 9: Canada vs. Latvia 9:35 am

March 10: Canada vs. China 9:35 am / Canada vs. Sweden 6:35 pm

March 11: Canada vs. Slovakia 8:05 pm

March 12: Canada vs. South Korea 1:35 pm / Canada vs. USA 6:35 pm

"What an incredible team of wheelchair curlers," said Mac Marcoux, honorary captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. "A huge congratulations to Ina, Mark, Collinda, Jon, and Gilbert on being selected for the Canadian Paralympic Team. We have a storied history in the sport of wheelchair curling and this is such a well-rounded group of athletes who are ready to continue that tradition. It will be an honour to watch and cheer them on at the Games."

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6-15, 2026 and feature athletes competing in six sports – Para alpine skiing, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing (Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing), Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling. Canada is expecting to send a team of approximately 50 athletes.

Prior to being officially named to the Canadian Paralympic Team, all nominations are subject to approval by the Canadian Paralympic Committee. The approved final roster will be announced closer to the start of the Games.

