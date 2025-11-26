Where It Begins campaign builds on record-breaking Paris 2024 success, celebrating the journey from hometowns to the world stage

Everyone across Canada invited to cheer the Canadian Paralympic Team and support the next generation of Para athletes with #FillTheStands

100-day countdown to Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games begins; takes place March 6-15, 2026 on CBC/Radio-Canada, Canada's Paralympic Network

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - With 100 days until the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and CBC/Radio-Canada today launched their collaborative campaign: "Where It Begins".

The campaign celebrates a fundamental truth: greatness doesn't start in the spotlight. "Where It Begins" honours the journey – and the local communities, coaches, teammates, family members, and friends who form the essential support system that enables athletes to reach the world stage.

Created through an athlete-centered co-creation process, "Where It Begins" showcases who these Para athletes are both on and off the field of play.

Launching #FillTheStands: Canadians invited to support the next generation

Alongside today's campaign launch, the Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC) – the philanthropic partner of CPC – is introducing #FillTheStands, a national fundraising initiative that invites everyone across Canada to become part of the essential support system for the next generation of Para athletes. Just as "Where It Begins" highlights those who have supported athletes on their path to the Paralympic Games, #FillTheStands creates an opportunity for the entire country to contribute to that journey.

A donation to #FillTheStands provides fans with a virtual seat and showcases their support for the Canadian Paralympians proudly representing their country at Milano Cortina 2026. Every contribution will also help create opportunities for more athletes to have their own "where it begins" moment and another community to rally behind their local champion's Paralympic dream.

Together, we can all help build the foundation for the next chapter of Canadian Paralympic excellence. To show your support for Canada's Paralympians of today and tomorrow, visit Paralympic.ca/FillTheStands.

Exceptional roster of athletes and their communities

"Where It Begins" features an exceptional roster of athletes across Para alpine skiing, Para snowboard, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing, and wheelchair curling, alongside the people who have been instrumental in their journeys, including:

Tyler Turner, Para snowboard (Campbell River, BC)

Mollie Jepsen, Para alpine skiing (West Vancouver, BC)

Alexis Guimond, Para alpine skiing (Gatineau, QC)

Kalle Eriksson, Para alpine skiing (Kimberley, BC) and guide Sierra Smith (Ottawa, ON)

Brittany Hudak, Para nordic skiing (Prince Albert, SK)

Dominic Cozzolino, Para ice hockey (Mississauga, ON)

Brian Rowland, Para alpine skiing (Merrickville, ON)

Ina Forrest, wheelchair curling (Spalumcheen, BC)

The campaign also features Paralympic legend Brian McKeever (now head coach of Canada's Para nordic skiing team), nine more members of Canada's Para ice hockey team including Tyler McGregor, James Dunn, Zach Lavin, Corbin Watson, Adam Dixon, Rob Armstrong, Greg Westlake, Tyrone Henry, and Anton Jacobs-Webb, as well as family members and friends who have been integral to each athlete's journey.

Documentary-style storytelling with athletes at the centre

Unlike traditional campaign production, "Where It Begins" was developed with Para athletes, not about them. Creative and production partner Dot Dot Dash followed athletes into their worlds to capture authentic moments that showcase athletes as they truly are, not as a narrative device – a commitment central to CPC's approach to communications.

The campaign blends a documentary sensibility with deeply human narratives under the creative direction of Jason van Bruggen and Blaine Pearson. The film was directed by van Bruggen and edited by Steve Puhach. Van Bruggen has led extensive campaigns featuring Canadian high-performance athletes and was named one of the Top 10 Commercial Directors in the World by Cannes Festival for Creativity's Talent Report in 2023.

The narration is voiced in French by The Honourable Chantal Petitclerc, one of Canada's most decorated and recognized Paralympians, and in English by Tyler McGregor, three-time Paralympian and captain of Canada's Para ice hockey team. Both Senator Petitclerc and McGregor bring their passion for Para sport and advocating for sport for people with a disability to the campaign.

Everyone's "where it begins" moment is different, and for Para athletes especially, they may have many throughout their journey from hometown to the world stage. Through this campaign, CPC invites sports fans from coast to coast to coast to learn more about the athletes on the Canadian Paralympic Team and explore their stories while also taking the opportunity to share their own.

Record-breaking momentum from Paris 2024

The "Where It Begins" campaign builds on unprecedented success from the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where more than 11 million Canadians tuned in to CBC/Radio-Canada's coverage. Canadians spent an average of 1.2 million hours each day watching broadcast coverage – up 119 percent from Tokyo 2020 – and consumed a record-breaking 614,000 hours of digital content, an increase of 153 percent.

As the official broadcaster of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, CBC/Radio-Canada will provide extensive coverage across multiple platforms from March 6-15, 2026.

The "Where It Begins" campaign will air in English and French across CBC/Radio-Canada and CPC's platforms starting today through the Games. To learn more and view the campaign videos and creative assets, visit Paralympic.ca/WhereItBegins.

QUOTES:

"The 'Where It Begins' campaign captures the essence of what makes the Paralympic Movement so powerful – the communities, the dedication, and the authentic journeys that bring the athletes to the world stage. Building on the incredible momentum from Paris 2024, we're inviting Canadians to be part of these stories and to support the next generation of Para athletes through our #FillTheStands initiative."

- Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee

"I am so incredibly proud of the team we have leading into Milano Cortina that it feels extra special to have the role as co-captain. Having the opportunity to be one of the featured athletes in the 'Where It Begins' campaign has given me a chance to reflect on my journey, the people who have supported me, and the many pathways that shape an athlete's story. With 100 days to go, I'm so excited to celebrate and honour each of our unique journeys in Para sport and channel that energy into competing for Canada on the world stage."

- Brittany Hudak, Three-time Paralympian in Para nordic skiing & co-captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team

"It's such an honour to both be included in this campaign and to represent my team. The team is my life and my passion, and this campaign is such a great opportunity to showcase so many athletes' stories and all of the work we have put in to compete on the world stage. Every athlete has their own journey and has overcome obstacles to make it to Paralympic Games. It's truly exciting to now be 100 days from the Games, I can feel the anticipation in my bones. I can't wait to race in Cortina surrounded by my family and friends, and supported by so many people across the country."

- Alexis Guimond, Two-time Paralympian in Para alpine skiing & co-captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team

"It is so exciting to be 100 days out from the Games – this is an important milestone for the athletes as they lock in their final preparations to compete on the biggest stage in Paralympic sport. Launching the 'Where It Begins' campaign today only adds to the excitement. Canada is home to so many incredible Paralympic athletes with stories that will resonate with everyone, and I can't wait to help share these over the next 100 days leading into the Games. I encourage everyone across Canada to get behind these athletes, cheer on the Canadian Paralympic Team in Italy, and support the next generation of Para athletes through the #FillTheStands fundraiser."

- Mac Marcoux, Honorary Captain, Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team

"With just 100 days until the Paralympic Games begin, buying virtual seats through #FillTheStands is a meaningful way for Canadians to show their support. Every seat purchased is more than a symbol – it is an investment in the Paralympic sport system and ensures athletes have what they need to prepare, compete, and proudly represent Canada on the world stage."

- Scott Sandison, Executive Director, Paralympic Foundation of Canada

