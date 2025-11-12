- Six-time Paralympic medallist Mac Marcoux to serve as honorary captain

- Five athletes named co-captains of the Canadian Paralympic Team: Ina Forrest, Alexis Guimond, Brittany Hudak, Tyler McGregor, and Tyler Turner

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Six Paralympians will serve as Canada's athlete leadership team for the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games, the Canadian Paralympic Committee announced today. Retired Paralympian Mac Marcoux (Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. / Para alpine skiing) will be the honorary captain of the Canadian Paralympic Team, with five competing athletes named co-captains of the team: Ina Forrest (Spallumcheen, B.C. / wheelchair curling), Alexis Guimond (Gatineau, Que. / Para alpine skiing), Brittany Hudak (Prince Albert, Sask. / Para nordic skiing), Tyler McGregor (Forest, Ont. / Para ice hockey), and Tyler Turner (Campbell River, B.C. / Para snowboard).

A new initiative for Milano Cortina 2026, the honorary captain and co-captains program recognizes the vital leadership of the athletes at the Games and creates dedicated roles for them to serve as leaders and public faces of the Canadian Paralympic Team, sharing their teammates' stories and engaging fans and supporters.

"We are so pleased to introduce Mac and the five co-captains – Ina, Alexis, Brittany, Tyler, and Tyler – in these new roles for Milano Cortina," said Catherine Gosselin-Despres, Chief Sport Officer, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "They are all such experienced Paralympians and dedicated ambassadors for Para sport who provide the Canadian Paralympic Team with valuable leadership. Mac was a well-regarded leader during his accomplished career on the slopes and continues to be a leader in Para sport today. His vast experience, familiarity with the athletes, and tireless passion for the Paralympic Games make him a great fit as honorary captain.

"This is also a distinguished group of co-captains, and we know that each of them will proudly represent the Canadian Paralympic Team and help showcase their sports, the Paralympic Games, and the power of Para sport. We look forward to working with them all for Milano Cortina 2026."

MAC MARCOUX – HONORARY CAPTAIN

A three-time Paralympian (2014, 2018, 2022) and six-time Paralympic medallist (two gold, one silver, three bronze), Marcoux retired after the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games and has been working full-time with CPC as Coordinator, Athlete Engagement since February 2024.

Well-respected amongst his teammates and colleagues, as honorary captain Marcoux will shine a spotlight on the athletes, sharing the stories of the Canadian Paralympic Team with the broader public and helping engage audiences with the Games. He will also work with the co-captains to foster team unity at the Games.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be the honorary captain of the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team," said Marcoux. "As an athlete, competing alongside my teammates was one of the highlights of my career, and I am stoked for the opportunity to continue to play a role with the team and bring their stories to more people across the country. We have so many amazing athletes getting ready to compete at the Games and I cannot wait to cheer them on in Italy."

Marcoux will be joined by five co-captains, all leaders in their own respective sports.

INA FORREST

One of Canada's most decorated wheelchair curlers, Forrest is also primed to be one of the most experienced members of the Milano Cortina 2026 Canadian Paralympic Team. Part of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council from 2020-2024, she is a four-time Paralympian (Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018, Beijing 2022) with two gold and two bronze medals.

"To me, the specialness of the Paralympic Games revolves around all the winter sports and athletes coming together as one big Team Canada. It is a supercharging dynamic!" said Forrest. "The co-captain initiative reflects just that. As the co-captain representing wheelchair curling, I hope to spotlight our team and our journey while together with my fellow co-captains foster team unity and connections between our respective sports. Together we can promote the passion that fuels Para sport."

ALEXIS GUIMOND

Guimond is preparing for his third Paralympic Winter Games. He has been one of the most consistent members of Canada's Para alpine skiing team through his career, with multiple World Cup and World Championships podiums. He has a bronze medal from each of his two Paralympic appearances, in the super-G in 2022 and giant slalom in 2018.

"Being co-captain and representing my team and Canada at these Paralympics means carrying the dreams of a nation on my shoulders, fuelled by a passion that turns every obstacle into opportunity," said Guimond. "It's the culmination of years of hard work, countless hours of training, sacrifices, and triumphs over adversity. I'm immensely proud of this incredible team, whose dedication and spirit embody the true heart of Canada, inspiring us all to push beyond limits and shine on the world stage."

BRITTANY HUDAK

Hudak has been a member of Canada's national Para nordic skiing team for over a decade, continually cementing her status as one of the world's very best. She made her Paralympic debut at Sochi 2014 and holds three bronze medals from her three Games appearances (one in 2018 and two in 2022).

"Being named co-captain and representing Canada is an incredible honour and responsibility," said Hudak. "It means leading by example, supporting my teammates, and upholding the values that define our team – resilience, respect, and unity. I'm looking forward to competing on the world stage and sharing this experience with an amazing group of athletes who inspire me every day."

TYLER MCGREGOR

McGregor, captain of Canada's Para ice hockey team, is a three-time Paralympian with medals from each Games he has attended – two silvers (2022, 2018) and one bronze (2014). He is also currently a member of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council and Hockey Canada's National Team Athlete Committee.

"Being named co-captain of Team Canada is such an incredible honour," said McGregor. "The Canadian Paralympic Team represents everything I love about sport: excellence, resilience, pride, and unity. I'm grateful to lead alongside such an incredible group and excited to represent Canada as we pursue our best on the global stage."

TYLER TURNER

Turner made history in his Paralympic debut, winning the nation's first gold in the sport of Para snowboard at Beijing 2022, where he also added a bronze. He has been a leader on the Para snowboard team ever since and is currently the reigning snowboard cross world champion in his category.

"It is such an honour to be named a co-captain of Canada's Paralympic Team for Milano Cortina 2026, alongside such accomplished athletes," said Turner. "I do not take this position lightly and will represent the team proudly and aim to be the best ambassador of Para sport possible. Go Canada Go!"

The Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will take place March 6-15, 2026 and feature athletes competing in six sports – Para alpine skiing, Para ice hockey, Para nordic skiing (Para biathlon and Para cross-country skiing), Para snowboard, and wheelchair curling.

The athletes set to compete for Canada at the Games will be announced between November 2025 and February 2026.

