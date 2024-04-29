Wheelchair accessible transit coming to the Interlake Region of Manitoba

RIVERTON, MB, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Interlake Region of Manitoba will benefit from on-demand public transit with an investment of $97,971 from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Sean Fraser and Reeve Brian N. Johnson, this project will provide residents, including seniors and persons with disabilities, with accessible public transportation options to do their day-to-day activities, such as attending medical appointments.

Funding will support the purchase of a wheelchair accessible van to provide transit services to communities located in the Interlake Region of Manitoba, including the Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton, Pine Dock, and Hecla & Grindstone Provincial Park.

This project aligns with the vision for a Green Prairie Economy that is prosperous, sustainable, and benefits everyone. By investing in infrastructure, the federal and provincial governments are growing the economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of residents.

Quotes

"Investing in public transit infrastructure fosters economic growth, reduces air pollution, and creates inclusive communities with access to essential services and jobs. By improving transportation services in the Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton and surrounding areas, we are helping connect residents to affordable and accessible places to live and work. We will continue to support projects like this that help Manitobans prosper and live independent and fuller lives for generations to come."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Handi-van service makes a significant contribution towards reducing the isolation and transportation barriers faced by rural residents, as well as fostering the activities of community and recreation groups. The purchase of the new wheelchair accessible van ensures that this valuable resource will remain in our community."

Reeve Brian N. Johnson, Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $97,971 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), while the Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton is contributing $24,493 .

in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), while the Municipality of Bifrost-Riverton is contributing . RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

RTSF's Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. Eligible applicants were able to seek contributions of up to $3 million to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to $5 million to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on February 28, 2024 .

to help cover the capital costs of a new or expanded transit solution (e.g., purchase of vehicles or digital platforms), and up to to support zero-emission transit solutions (e.g., for the purchase of a zero-emission vehicle(s)). This stream closed on . RTSF's Planning and Design Projects continuous intake remains open. Eligible applicants can receive a grant up to $50,000 in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys.

in support of a communities' projects to plan and design a new or expanded transit solution for their communities. Some examples of eligible Planning and Design Projects activities are assessment of routes and modes of travel, feasibility studies, public and stakeholder engagement and surveys. One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product. RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community. Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan , the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

