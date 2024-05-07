As part of Quebec Steamie Day, initiated by comedian Mathieu Dufour and supported by the famous Lafleur sausage brand, Quebecers gave their opinion on a question that has long divided the province: steamie or toastie?

MONTREAL, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Following up on the idea he submitted last year to Quebec Premier François Legault of making May 6 Quebec Steamie Day, comedian Mathieu Dufour took the initiative this year by inviting all Quebecers to enjoy hot dogs on May 6, 2024. While the initiative delighted Quebecers from one end of the province to the other - even showing up in Time Square - it also highlighted the differences in hot dog consumption here in Quebec!

How do Quebecers prefer their hot dogs?

To answer this question, Lafleur, a brand much loved by Quebecers and renowned for its famous hot dogs, launched a survey to find out more. More than a thousand people took the opportunity to share their tastes and preferences, and above all, to find out whether steamed hot dogs or grilled hot dogs are more popular. The results are in, against all odds, it was the grilled hot dog that took the cake!

In fact, 43% of Quebecers prefer grilled hot dogs to steamed ones, adopted by only 24% of respondents (with 30% saying they're indifferent). It's in the greater Montreal area that steamed hot dogs are most popular, with 33% in favour.

However, there seems to be a hope that steamies will regain their place among hot dog eaters. While less than a quarter of Quebecers aged 35 and over prefer their hot dogs steamed, this proportion rises to 33% among Quebecers aged 18-34. Another interesting fact: among Olymel employees, an internal survey reveals that steamies are in favour, with an appreciation rate of 37%!

When it comes to condiments, the 18-34 age group is particularly fond of ketchup, with 85% of them squeezing it on their hot dog. Other condiments most popular with Quebecers include relish (54%), regular mustard (53%), onions (47%) and cabbage (35%).

The survey also highlighted the culinary originality of Quebecers, with 2% of respondents indicating they put barbecue sauce on their hot dog, 1% ranch dressing and some even... maple syrup (0.4%)!

Marc Laroche, Corporate Chef at Olymel, is surprised by the results: "We can see that cooking is a much more controversial issue than we anticipated," he explains. "We salute the creativity of Quebecers, who are showing that the hot dog can be prepared and enjoyed in 1001 ways!

For his part, Math Duff invites Quebecers to celebrate both sides of the hot dog: "Quebec Steamie Day is all-inclusive. Prefer grilling? Treat yourself! But on May 6, what we're celebrating is the steamed hot dog, which deserves to be ordered and eaten without embarrassment!" says the comedian, who refers to the steamies as his preferred choice.

Lafleur and Math Duff determined to restore the image of "steamies"

Lafleur makes no secret of the fact: the brand has always dreamed of seeing the hot dog acquire an emblematic place in Quebec, worthy of the love we have for it. So it was without hesitation that it embarked on the adventure proposed by Math Duff in May 2023. "Given the incredible enthusiasm generated by this first edition of Quebec Steamie Day, with a large number of stars, artists, brands, influencers and, above all, thousands of Quebecers taking part in the game, we realized that Math's dream was, after all, shared by a large number of Quebecers!" points out Véronique Simard, Vice-President Marketing and Innovation, Olymel. "In light of the survey, however, we can see that we still have a long way to go before the steamie regains its rightful place. As Lafleur is THE benchmark brand for hot dogs, we feel it's our duty to help the steamie, a true culinary emblem, finish conquering the hearts of Quebecers," she concludes. In fact, the Lafleur website includes a recipe for the perfect Lafleur B.B.Q. steamed hot dog . Something for everyone, regardless of allegiance!

About Lafleur

Lafleur is a trademark specializing in the processed meats market in Quebec. For over 110 years, Lafleur has been part of the collective history and taste memory of Quebecers and has become an integral part of all their good times: breakfasts, weekend brunches, family meals, summer picnics, barbecues, snacks at field hockey, soccer, or football games, camping and festive activities, all over Quebec. Since 2005, Lafleur is owned by Olymel.

About Olymel

Olymel is Canada's leader in the production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry meats. The company has made feeding the world its mission, which it pursues passionately with products of impeccable quality. It has production and processing facilities in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, and employs over 12,000 people. Its annual sales approximate $4.5 billion. The company markets its products mainly under the Olymel, Lafleur, Flamingo, La Fernandière, Pinty's, Tour Eiffel and F. Ménard brands.

