OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canada's national museum for military history, the Canadian War Museum is uniquely placed to be an important source of information for visitors and media about conflict, service and commemoration during the Remembrance period.

NEW EXHIBITIONS

OPENING NOVEMBER 3 Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 features the works of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Armed Forces in 2018 and 2019. The resulting works are based on the artists' creative reflections on war and conflict. (web page)

features the works of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Armed Forces in 2018 and 2019. The resulting works are based on the artists' creative reflections on war and conflict. (web page) OPENING NOVEMBER 1 Legion National Foundation's Poster and Literary Contest Winners 2023 Each year, students across the country submit artwork, poetry and essays to the Legion National Foundation's Annual Poster and Literary Contest. The Canadian War Museum is pleased to present the winners again this year. ( web page )

REMEMBRANCE WEEK ACTIVITIES

Remembrance Path

November 4 to 12

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursday

Throughout the Museum

Follow the Museum's Remembrance Path and discover how the message of remembrance is shared through objects, personal stories, and even the architecture of the Canadian War Museum itself.

Concert: We Will Remember

November 5

1:30 to 3 p.m.

LeBreton Gallery

The Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Regimental Band of the Governor General's Foot Guards, and the Band of the Royal Military College of Canada, are joining forces for a public concert to honour Remembrance Week.

The World Remembers

November 7 to 11

Lobby

A visual projection that presents the names of more than 4,200,000 military personnel from both sides of the First World War, who died between 1914 and 1922.

The World Remembers Interactive Kiosk

November 7 to 11

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Military History Research Centre

This interactive, touchscreen kiosk allows visitors to read short First World War histories of each participating nation, and to explore a gallery of more than 600 photos and search the names of the more than four million people.

Indigenous Veterans Day – In Conversation with Corporal Hilliard Kahpeaysewat

November 8

1 to 2 p.m.

Free virtual webinar via Zoom

The Canadian War Museum is proud to host a live interview with Corporal Hilliard Kahpeaysewat, of the Moosomin First Nation. Hilliard is an Afghanistan war veteran and a residential school Survivor.

Youth Night 2023

November 9

5 to 8 p.m.

Throughout the Museum

On November 9, bring your youth group to the Canadian War Museum to participate in free Remembrance Day activities, including encounters with veterans, exhibitions, games, and more!

NOVEMBER 11 ONLY

Remembrance Day Ceremony Broadcast

10 a.m., LeBreton Gallery (in English)

10:30 a.m., Barney Danson Theatre (in French)

Gather to watch the broadcast of the official Remembrance Day Ceremony from the National War Memorial.

Memorial Hall Visitation and Livestream

10:40 a.m.

Tickets available at 9 a.m.

Memorial Hall

On Remembrance Day, at exactly 11 a.m., sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall to frame the headstone representing Canada's Unknown Soldier. See it in person or via livestream.

In Their Own Voices: Stories From Canadian Veterans and Their Families

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lobby

Listen to the words of veterans as they share what Remembrance Day and being a veteran means to them.

Witness to History

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Throughout the Museum

Throughout the Museum, veterans, expert civilians, and currently serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces will share their stories and experiences.

Learn how to Research a Service Person

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Military History Research Centre

Learn how to use wartime documentation, modern publications, art, photos, newspapers, and more to discover an individual's wartime service and experiences.

The Response – Up Close and Fascinating

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Hall of Honour

Take a closer look at Canada's National War Memorial.

Reading Nook

9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

LeBreton Gallery

A comfortable place for families to explore themes of war, conflict and loss through books.

VIRTUAL ACTIVITIES AND OTHER RESOURCES

ONGOING

War Games explores the long, interconnected history of war, games and play in five chronological zones. It includes examples of games and stories in Zones 2, 4 and 5 that allow visitors to gain a better understanding of service and sacrifice. (web page)

explores the long, interconnected history of war, games and play in five chronological zones. It includes examples of games and stories in Zones 2, 4 and 5 that allow visitors to gain a better understanding of service and sacrifice. (web page) Canada , Korea and the War was developed to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. The exhibition explores the enduring bond forged between Canada and Korea in the intervening years and highlights stories of people in Canada who were part of this important chapter in military history. (web page)

EXHIBITION GALLERY SPACES

Our chronological Experience Galleries highlight the ways in which past events have shaped Canada and its people, the brutal realities of organized human conflict, and the importance of remembrance and understanding. More importantly, the exhibitions use the human experience of war — told mainly through the personal stories, objects, and recollections of ordinary people in Canada — to engage visitors in a personal dialogue about their country, its past, and its prospects. (Gallery 1) (Gallery 2) (Gallery 3) (Gallery 4)

The Royal Canadian Legion Hall of Honour explores Canada's long history of honouring, and how people in the country have remembered and commemorated their military past.

LeBreton Gallery includes a collection of military vehicles, objects, artillery, and naval and air weapons accessible to the public in a large, atrium-like wing.

Memorial Hall is a place for quiet remembrance and reflection.

Moriyama Regeneration Hall symbolizes the search for peace and hope for all humanity.

