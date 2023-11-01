01 Nov, 2023, 15:34 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - As Canada's national museum for military history, the Canadian War Museum is uniquely placed to be an important source of information for visitors and media about conflict, service and commemoration during the Remembrance period.
- OPENING NOVEMBER 3 Canadian Forces Artists Program – Group 9 features the works of four civilian artists chosen to deploy with the Canadian Armed Forces in 2018 and 2019. The resulting works are based on the artists' creative reflections on war and conflict. (web page)
- OPENING NOVEMBER 1 Legion National Foundation's Poster and Literary Contest Winners 2023 Each year, students across the country submit artwork, poetry and essays to the Legion National Foundation's Annual Poster and Literary Contest. The Canadian War Museum is pleased to present the winners again this year. (web page)
Remembrance Path
November 4 to 12
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursday
Throughout the Museum
Follow the Museum's Remembrance Path and discover how the message of remembrance is shared through objects, personal stories, and even the architecture of the Canadian War Museum itself.
Concert: We Will Remember
November 5
1:30 to 3 p.m.
LeBreton Gallery
The Central Band of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Regimental Band of the Governor General's Foot Guards, and the Band of the Royal Military College of Canada, are joining forces for a public concert to honour Remembrance Week.
The World Remembers
November 7 to 11
Lobby
A visual projection that presents the names of more than 4,200,000 military personnel from both sides of the First World War, who died between 1914 and 1922.
The World Remembers Interactive Kiosk
November 7 to 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Military History Research Centre
This interactive, touchscreen kiosk allows visitors to read short First World War histories of each participating nation, and to explore a gallery of more than 600 photos and search the names of the more than four million people.
Indigenous Veterans Day – In Conversation with Corporal Hilliard Kahpeaysewat
November 8
1 to 2 p.m.
Free virtual webinar via Zoom
The Canadian War Museum is proud to host a live interview with Corporal Hilliard Kahpeaysewat, of the Moosomin First Nation. Hilliard is an Afghanistan war veteran and a residential school Survivor.
Youth Night 2023
November 9
5 to 8 p.m.
Throughout the Museum
On November 9, bring your youth group to the Canadian War Museum to participate in free Remembrance Day activities, including encounters with veterans, exhibitions, games, and more!
Remembrance Day Ceremony Broadcast
10 a.m., LeBreton Gallery (in English)
10:30 a.m., Barney Danson Theatre (in French)
Gather to watch the broadcast of the official Remembrance Day Ceremony from the National War Memorial.
Memorial Hall Visitation and Livestream
10:40 a.m.
Tickets available at 9 a.m.
Memorial Hall
On Remembrance Day, at exactly 11 a.m., sunlight shines through a single window in Memorial Hall to frame the headstone representing Canada's Unknown Soldier. See it in person or via livestream.
In Their Own Voices: Stories From Canadian Veterans and Their Families
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lobby
Listen to the words of veterans as they share what Remembrance Day and being a veteran means to them.
Witness to History
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Throughout the Museum
Throughout the Museum, veterans, expert civilians, and currently serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces will share their stories and experiences.
Learn how to Research a Service Person
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Military History Research Centre
Learn how to use wartime documentation, modern publications, art, photos, newspapers, and more to discover an individual's wartime service and experiences.
The Response – Up Close and Fascinating
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Royal Canadian Legion Hall of Honour
Take a closer look at Canada's National War Memorial.
Reading Nook
9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
LeBreton Gallery
A comfortable place for families to explore themes of war, conflict and loss through books.
- To mark Indigenous Veterans Day (November 8), the War Museum is proud to host a live, virtual conversation with Corporal Hilliard Kahpeaysewat.
- The Livestream from Memorial Hall on November 11 is one of the most moving Remembrance Day ceremonies in Canada. The livestream begins at 10:45 a.m. EST on warmuseum.ca, facebook.com/warmuseum and twitter.com/canwarmuseum.
- The Online Remembrance Resource consists of easy-to-use materials to deliver Remembrance lessons and ceremonies in the classroom, at home, or in the wider community.
- Military History Research Centre research guides can help those searching for information to uncover details about a loved one's service in the First and Second World Wars.
- Access expert interviews on a wide variety of topics related to military history and commemoration. If we don't have the expertise in-house, we will try and suggest an alternate resource!
- Find out what archival photos and research resources we have available in our collections database and/or library holdings
- War Games explores the long, interconnected history of war, games and play in five chronological zones. It includes examples of games and stories in Zones 2, 4 and 5 that allow visitors to gain a better understanding of service and sacrifice. (web page)
- Canada, Korea and the War was developed to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice. The exhibition explores the enduring bond forged between Canada and Korea in the intervening years and highlights stories of people in Canada who were part of this important chapter in military history. (web page)
Our chronological Experience Galleries highlight the ways in which past events have shaped Canada and its people, the brutal realities of organized human conflict, and the importance of remembrance and understanding. More importantly, the exhibitions use the human experience of war — told mainly through the personal stories, objects, and recollections of ordinary people in Canada — to engage visitors in a personal dialogue about their country, its past, and its prospects. (Gallery 1) (Gallery 2) (Gallery 3) (Gallery 4)
The Royal Canadian Legion Hall of Honour explores Canada's long history of honouring, and how people in the country have remembered and commemorated their military past.
LeBreton Gallery includes a collection of military vehicles, objects, artillery, and naval and air weapons accessible to the public in a large, atrium-like wing.
Memorial Hall is a place for quiet remembrance and reflection.
Moriyama Regeneration Hall symbolizes the search for peace and hope for all humanity.
SOURCE Canadian War Museum
For further information: Media contacts: Yasmine Mingay, Manager, Public Affairs, Canadian War Museum, Telephone: 819-776-8608, [email protected]; Avra Gibbs Lamey, Communications and Media Relations Officer Canadian War Museum, Telephone: 819-776-8607, [email protected]
