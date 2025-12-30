RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final December 2025 cash distributions for RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds Français

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Dec 30, 2025, 16:45 ET

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final December 2025 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2025, will receive distributions payable on January 5, 2026.

The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2025, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.) in early 2026.

The final December 2025 cash distribution amounts per unit for the RBC ETFs are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

 FINAL
DECEMBER
2025 CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

CUSIP

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.055

74933L100

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.065

74932K103

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQO

$0.040

749377107

RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQP

$0.035

74936K109

RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQQ

$0.050

74938H104

RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQR

$0.048

74939C104

RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQS

$0.035

74936X101

RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF

RGQT

$0.030

75528T101

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.050

749385100

RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.060

749334108

RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQQ

$0.080

75528N104

RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQR

$0.080

75528M106

RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQS

$0.065

75529R104

RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RQT

$0.050

74939J109

RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQO

$0.045

749331104

RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)

RUQO.U

$0.033

749331203

RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQP

$0.050

749332102

RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)

RUQP.U

$0.036

749332201

RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQQ

$0.055

749333100

RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)

RUQQ.U

$0.040

749333209

RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQR

$0.065

74936W103

RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)

RUQR.U

$0.047

74936W202

RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQS

$0.050

749322103

RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)

RUQS.U

$0.036

749322202

RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUQT

$0.040

74938M103

RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)

RUQT.U

$0.029

74938M202

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.040

75526D108

RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

RUST

$0.145

74938L105

RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF

RUDB

$0.030

75528Q107

RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)

RUDB.U

$0.022

75528Q115

RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF

RDBH

$0.040

74938B107

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.075

74934F102

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)

RUSB.U

$0.054

74934F201

RBC AAA CLO (CAD Hedged) ETF

RCLO

$0.090

74937F109

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.105

74934A103

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.095

74930H102

RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF

RCDC

$0.128

75526J105

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.100

75525D109

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.030

74930L103

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)

RUD.U

$0.022

74930L202

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.040

74933A104

RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF

RUDC

$0.115

74938C105

RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)

RUDC.U

$0.084

74938C204

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.080

74932V208

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)

RPD.U

$0.058

74932V109

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.090

74933B102

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.080

74931R109

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)

RID.U

$0.058

74931R208

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.095

74932R108

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUQO.U, RUQP.U, RUQQ.U, RUQR.U, RUQS.U, RUQT.U, RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RPD.U and RID.U

The final December 2025 cash distribution amounts per unit for ETF Series of RBC Funds are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

FINAL DECEMBER
2025 CASH
DISTRIBUTION PER
UNIT

CUSIP

RBC Conservative Bond Pool – ETF Series

RCNS

$0.240

74936D105

RBC Core Bond Pool – ETF Series

RCOR

$0.237

74936B109

RBC Core Plus Bond Pool – ETF Series

RPLS

$0.300

74936F100

RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund – ETF Series

RCEI

$0.062

74935U108

RBC North American Value Fund – ETF Series

RNAV

$0.410

75528H107

RBC North American Growth Fund – ETF Series

RNAG

$0.163

75528D106

RBC U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity Fund – ETF Series

RUMG

$0.000

75528A102

RBC Life Science and Technology Fund – ETF Series

RLST

$0.000

749292108

RBC International Equity Fund – ETF Series

RINT

$0.260

75528F101

RBC Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Series

REMD

$0.010

749329108

RBC Global Large Cap Equity Fund – ETF Series

RGLE

$0.000

75525T104

RBC Global Energy Fund – ETF Series

RENG

$0.554

749342101

RBC Global Precious Metals Fund – ETF Series

RGPM

$0.000

749344107

RBC Global Technology Fund – ETF Series

RTEC

$0.000

749347100

Please note that the above cash distributions do not include the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for 2025, which are reported separately.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a mutual fund that are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs and RBC Funds are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2026 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Government Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Government Bond ETF and RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMGB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2026 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2029 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2030 Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "Canadian TMCB ETFs"), and RBC Target 2026 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2027 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2028 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2029 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF, RBC Target 2030 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (collectively, the "U.S. TMCB ETFs"), do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment.

The Canadian TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). All rights in the FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2030 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the Canadian TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Canadian TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF has been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index is calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC). RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds, PH&N Funds and RBC ETFs are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. The RBC GAM group of companies, which includes RBC GAM Inc. (including PH&N Institutional), manage approximately $790 billion in assets and have approximately 1,600 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

For more information, please contact:
Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 647-262-6307

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Organization Profile

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Related Organization(s)

RBC