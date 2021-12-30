The most popular classic Timbit in Canada over the past year was the Chocolate Glazed – by a wide margin. Birthday Cake and Honey Dip were neck and neck for second and third place, Old Fashioned Plain was fourth and Sour Cream Glazed was in fifth.

When it came to Timbiebs – the new lineup of Timbits flavours developed in collaboration with Justin Bieber – it was very close, but Chocolate White Fudge emerged as Canada's top pick.

When looking at the top classic Timbits regionally, Chocolate Glazed came first in the West, Ontario and Quebec. The Atlantic provinces were the outlier where the Old Fashioned Plain was the most popular Timbit.

"It was such a huge year for the Timbits platform, not only for the big 45th anniversary but with our work with Justin to collaborate on Timbiebs, which have been a massive hit!" said Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation Chef Tallis Voakes, who worked with Justin on developing the Timbiebs recipes.

"Justin told us the Chocolate Glazed was his favourite classic Timbit so I'm not surprised it ended up officially being Canada's favourite as well."





Timbits through time

There have been dozens of different Timbits flavours in the 45-year history of Canada's perfect treat. Here are just a few of the Timbits flavours from the past decades (including a few limited-edition offerings that weren't available in most restaurants) :





Apple Fritter Banana Cream Filled Cherry Cake





Chocolate Marble Chocolate Peanut Crunch Chocolate White Coconut





Churro Cinnamon French Toast Cotton Candy





Cruller Lemon Cake Old Fashioned Cinnamon





Sour Cream Chocolate Sour Cream Cinnamon Spiced Apple Filled

Timbits around the world

Tim Hortons keeps growing across more than a dozen countries around the world and has developed a number of unique Timbit flavours to reflect local favourites. The following are some Timbit flavours that have been served at different Tim Hortons restaurants globally:





Apple Pie Boston Cream Caramel Macchiato





Cheesecake Dulce de Leche Matcha





Pistachio Red Dates Salted Egg Yolk

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: Please reach out to [email protected]