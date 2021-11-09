What are the top gifts of the year? Let's Find Out: Staples Canada unveils holiday gift guide

"We're here to help our customers find the perfect working and learning gifts for their staff, coworkers, kids and loved ones," said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada. "We've introduced a whole host of stylish picks, and we continue to offer strong custom gifting and shipment capabilities to help spread joy throughout the holidays."

Top 10 must-have picks

Staples Canada's 2021 Holiday Gift Guide features the top 10 gift picks of the season – available right now at great value:

With the Holiday Gift Guide, you can also discover great gifts for under $25 or under $50, the Top Tech Gifts, Top Trendy Gifts, Gifts for Kids, Gifts for Gamers, Gifts for Wellness and Kitchen Gifts.

Personalized gifts and shipping services from Staples Solutionshop

With a new, simplified online experience and an expanded assortment of photo gifts available through Staples Solutionshop, it's easier than ever to create thoughtful, personalized gifts. A wide variety of templates and design tools make it easy to create custom prints, photobooks, calendars, wrapping paper, mugs, puzzles, ornaments, masks and more, in just a few clicks from your desktop or mobile phone.

Staples Canada also offers packaging and shipping through FedEx, Purolator, Canada Post and Xpresspost at all locations across Canada, a convenient solution to ensure gifts arrive on-time and on-budget.

A seamless omni-channel shopping experience

Staples Canada stores from coast to coast have also been refreshed to provide the best experience, offering new tech, creativity and learning products from the best brands, including gry mattr, General Supply Goods + Co., Apple, Google, Bose, Razer, ASUS, and more. Customers can shop in store or on staples.ca, with free next-day delivery on all orders or two-hour in-store or curbside pickup available. Same-day delivery is also available through Instacart, a program that recently became available to Bureau en Gros customers in Quebec.

Extended holiday return policy

Staples Canada has also extended its return policy for the holiday season. Purchases made between November 1 and December 24, 2021 can be returned until January 16, 2022 or 14-30 days from the purchase date (whichever is longer). Returns must be accompanied by a receipt and items returned with a gift receipt will be eligible for exchange or store credit.

ShopSafe in-store

Staples stores continue follow the ShopSafe™ Program to keep associates and customers safe. In-store health and safety protocols include physical distancing guidelines, all-day disinfection, face mask requirements, sanitization stations and a ShopSafe™ app that gives customers the option to join a virtual queue in-store during peak times.

