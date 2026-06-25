Whabouchi Mining Project - Public notice - Public comments invited on proposed amendments to the decision statement

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is holding a public comment period on proposed amendments to the decision statement for the Whabouchi Mining Project, in Quebec.

Why is IAAC holding a public comment period?

When the project's assessment was completed in 2015, it became subject to legally binding conditions that the proponent, Nemaska Lithium Inc., must comply with throughout the life of the project, including advising IAAC of any proposed changes to the project.

The project changes involve the revision of the mining plan, including the expansion of the pit (from 24 to 42 ha) and an increase in production capacity, which will increase the project lifespan from 26 years to 34 years. Nemaska Lithium Inc. also plans to construct a permanent camp, operate a new borrow pit and make modifications to the crushing circuit, mill, storage area and related facilities. The wastewater management system and the final mine effluent flow will also be updated. IAAC is proposing to modify the decision statement to reflect these project changes.

How can I participate?

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the draft analysis of these proposed changes, which includes proposed amendments to the decision statement. Please note this comment period is strictly about the analysis of the proposed project changes and associated modifications to the decision statement--the decision itself cannot be amended.

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on July 15, 2026. Participants who wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80021). IAAC's draft Analysis Report and the proponent's submission about the proposed project changes are also available on the Registry.

For more information on the post-decision phase, please visit IAAC's website at canada.ca/iaac.

Sign-up for project notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].