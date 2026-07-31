The federal government announces major milestone for the Crawford Nickel Project

OTTAWA, ON, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- The federal government is working to ensure major projects get built that create high-paying jobs for Canadians and greater economic resilience for Canada all while protecting the environment and upholding Indigenous rights.

Today, the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature issued her decision statement for the Crawford Nickel Project in Ontario, determining that the potential effects within federal jurisdiction are justified when taking into account the benefits this project will provide. This decision was informed by the project's impact assessment report based on scientific evidence, Indigenous Knowledge, Indigenous consultation and input from the public.

The project, an open-pit nickel-cobalt mine and on-site metal mill, located 42 kilometres north of Timmins, Ontario, is expected to create significant economic opportunities and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The project will serve as an anchor of Canada's global leadership in clean industrial materials and is expected to attract $5 billion in investment and could create 4,000 new careers, securing Canada's place at the forefront of the clean economy.

The federal government is committed to ensuring proposals like this move forward in a way that is sustainable and protects the environment and Indigenous rights. The decision statement issued today establishes legally binding conditions with which the proponent must comply throughout the project's life.

The decision statement conditions include measures to reduce potential adverse federal effects of the project on Indigenous Peoples who live in and use the area – reducing impacts to their health and socio-economic conditions, physical and cultural heritage, and current use of lands and resources for traditional purposes. The measures also aim to reduce potential adverse effects on fish and fish habitat, and migratory birds. For example, working in consultation with Indigenous communities, the proponent will ensure the progressive rehabilitation of areas disturbed by the project so that these areas return to their pre-project state or better as soon as possible.

The federal government thanks all participants for their comments throughout the impact assessment process. The project assessment benefited greatly from the participation of Indigenous communities in northern Ontario and their Indigenous Knowledge and as well as from public engagement and the expert information or knowledge provided by federal authorities and provincial ministries. The proponent will still be required to obtain any necessary authorizations and permits.

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"Canada's impact assessment process is designed to support well-planned projects that benefit communities. Through meaningful Indigenous engagement and evidence-based decision-making, it helps create the conditions for job creation, economic opportunity, and responsible development."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The Crawford Nickel Project is an example of Canada's global critical minerals leadership, and today's approval is a testament to our government's commitment to getting projects approved and streamlining our permitting processes in a way that maintains rigorous environmental standards and respect for the rights of Indigenous Peoples. This is how we create investment certainty for Canadian mining here in Ontario and across the country, so we can be a critical minerals superpower and create economic growth and opportunity and enhance supply chain sovereignty for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Canada

"Today's milestone reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to getting nation-building projects built faster and more efficiently. A more predictable path for projects of national interest will strengthen Canada's economy, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and deliver lasting benefits for communities across the country, while upholding Indigenous rights and maintaining strong environmental standards."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

Quick Facts

Investors are showing signs of increased confidence in Canada and Canada is delivering action. This announcement marks the 21st project to receive a final decision in the last year, supporting billions in new investment in responsible development across Canada.

The project strengthens Canada's role in critical mineral production which would support long-term economic resilience for current and future generations.

Scientific and technical expertise during the assessment was provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Natural Resources Canada, Health Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, Employment and Social Development Canada, Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada, and Women and Gender Equality Canada. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada also worked closely with Ontario's Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks through information sharing, and consideration of mitigation measures.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, [email protected]