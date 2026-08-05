Regional Assessment of Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling in the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area - Public notice - Upcoming information sessions

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a Regional Assessment of Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling in the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Area, working collaboratively with the Nova Scotia Department of Energy, Natural Resources Canada and the Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator.

IAAC invites you to participate in a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the regional assessment, hear updates on its progress, ask questions and share your perspectives. The presentation will be delivered in English, while questions-will be responded to in the participants' language of choice. Copies of the presentation will be available in French and English.

Regional assessments aim to better understand the potential effects of past, present and future development. They can be used to inform, among other things, future project assessments and regulatory processes.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].