Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador - Public comments invited on the draft follow-up program report for 2025-2026

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The follow-up program for the Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador tracks and reports on the progress of the commitments outlined in the ministerial response to the Regional Assessment Committee's report.

As per the terms of reference established for the regional assessment (RA) follow-up program, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous groups and the public to comment on the draft follow-up program report for 2025-2026. Comments received will be used to finalize the report.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80156). The draft follow-up program report for 2025-2026 is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online by 11:59 p.m. on September 5, 2026. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

What are the next steps?

Following the public comment period, the draft follow-up program report for 2025-2026, including any changes made to address the input received, will be shared with the federal and provincial departments that are signatories to the Regional Assessment Agreement for their approval. The final report will then be posted on the Registry.

What is the regional assessment?

The Regional Assessment of Offshore Oil and Gas Exploratory Drilling East of Newfoundland and Labrador was completed in February 2020. The assessment sought to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the assessment process for offshore exploratory drilling projects in the study area while at the same time ensuring that the highest standards of environmental protection continue to be applied and maintained. In response to the recommendations in the regional assessment final report, the Government of Canada is implementing an RA follow-up program, which tracks and reports on the effectiveness of the government's commitments.

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SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected].