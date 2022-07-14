Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions™ Leverages Renoworks Platform to Help Consumers Design Their Dream Homes

National roofing leader adopts Renoworks' online visualization platform to support their distributors, contractors, and consumers.

CALGARY, AB, July 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or "the Company"), the leading end-to-end visualization and lead generating platform for the home renovation and new construction sector, partners with leading roofing manufacturer Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions, a national leader in durable and efficient clay, composite, concrete, and steel roof systems and components, to launch the Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions Dream Home Visualizer. Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions is part of Westlake Royal Building Products, a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), and leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. Homeowners, builders, contractors and remodelers can use the Dream Home Visualizer to instantly receive an A.I.-generated interactive design that they can experiment with to see a variety of Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions products on their home, including US Tile®, Newpoint™ Concrete Tile Roofing, and Unified Steel™ Stone Coated Roofing.

Contractors and dealers can use the visualizer as a sales tool, snapping a picture before they enter the consumer's home and designing it with them in real time to increase their ability to close and upsell jobs. They can also use the 3D Design and Measurement service to order interactive, design-ready, 3D models of the home with full measurements of the roof, walls, windows and doors so they can produce estimates remotely without needing to visit the home.

"We are beyond happy to have the Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions family work side-by-side with Renoworks," said Renoworks CEO Doug Vickerson. "With our full suite of A.I. design tools, 3D models and measurements, and lead generation capabilities deployed on the Dream Home Visualizer, the data and insights generated from the tool will be invaluable to the continuous innovation of our platform and our goal to provide manufacturers like Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions with more insight and control over the remodeling and new home construction value chain."

To access the Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions Dream Home Visualizer, visit wrrs.renoworks.com.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

About Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions™

Westlake Royal Roofing Solutions™ is the combination of DaVinci® Roofscapes and the former Boral North America roofing product lines. The company is a recognized, national leader in durable and sustainable clay, composite, concrete, and steel roof systems and components. The company's offerings include US Tile® products, a legacy line of premium, stunning clay tile solutions manufactured to the highest standard of sustainability and craftsmanship: DaVinci® Roofscapes, beautiful and durable composite slate and shake roofing tiles; Newpoint™ Concrete Tile Roofing, the enduring line of concrete tile known for its superior strength, Class A fire rating and long-lasting beauty; Unified Steel™ Stone Coated Roofing, the ultra-lightweight roofing system which benefits from the structural strength of steel; and Westlake RoyalRoofing Components™, a full line of integrated roof components designed to deliver a higher standard of roof installation and performance.

About Westlake Royal Building Products

Westlake Royal Building Products USA Inc ., a Westlake company (NYSE:WLK), is a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design, and production of a broad and diverse range of exterior and interior building products, including Siding and Accessories, Trim and Mouldings, Roofing, Stone, Windows and Outdoor Living. For more than 50 years, Westlake Royal Building Products has manufactured high quality, low maintenance products to meet the specifications and needs of building professionals, homeowners, architects, engineers and distributors, while providing stunning curb appeal with an unmatched array of colors, styles, and accessories.

