Renoworks Engages Sophic Capital for Capital Markets Advisory and Investor Relations Services and Grant Additional Options

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or the "Company"), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, announces that it has entered into a capital markets advisory agreement with Sophic Capital Inc. ("Sophic Capital"), to provide investor relations services to the Company. Sophic Capital will assist the Company in the preparation of an investor communications plan, investor materials, news releases, roadshows and conference calls.

"As we continue to scale and deliver consistent financial performance, we recognize the importance of increasing our visibility with investors," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "Our sustained growth reflects the strength of our business model and as we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, now is the right time to engage Sophic Capital. Their expertise will be instrumental in helping us communicate our story as well as execute a sound capital markets strategy to support our next phase of expansion."

"Renoworks is a growing and innovative company with experienced leadership, a unique technology adopted by industry leaders, and has a significant market opportunity," said Sean Peasgood, President and CEO of Sophic Capital. "We believe that its progress has been underappreciated by investors, and we've started assembling a strategy to bring greater awareness to Renoworks' story and drive long-term value creation for shareholders."

The agreement is for a term of 12-months, commencing on June 16, 2025. In consideration for Sophic Capital's services, the Company will pay Sophic $8,000 per month and will reimburse Sophic Capital for expenses approved by the Company in advance in writing. In addition, the Company will grant to Sophic Capital 100,000 stock options. The options vest in equal installments over 12 months, have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.335. These options expire June 15, 2030 and are governed by the company's Stock Option Plan.

In addition, Renoworks announced that on June 16, 2025 the Company issued 375,000 stock options to officers and directors of the Company. The options vest equally over three years, have a five-year term and an exercise price of $0.335. These options expire June 15, 2030 and are governed by the company's Stock Option Plan. This brings the total number of options outstanding to 3,361,167 or 8.3% of outstanding shares.

About Sophic Capital

Sophic Capital is a full-service capital markets advisory and investor relations firm for public and private growth companies. We specialize in developing complete capital markets strategies for companies across all stages of development and all sectors of the market. Our team collectively has more than 50 years of experience in capital markets and relevant industry sectors spanning multiple jurisdictions. The versatility and relationships Sophic Capital brings enables us to deliver extensive, customized, and actionable strategies for early-stage growth companies. Our depth of knowledge in the technology, clean technology, and industrial markets combined with decades of experience working in the capital markets and industry, makes Sophic Capital an ideal partner to help lower your cost of capital, and accelerate your growth. For more information, visit www.sophiccapital.com.

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the Company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information on Renoworks, please contact: Doug Vickerson, CEO, Phone: 403-296-3880, E-mail: [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, IR, Phone: (647) 670-2366, E-mail: [email protected]