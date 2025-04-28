Renoworks Announces Launch of 15 New Enterprise Visualizers and Correction of Recurring Revenue in Press Release Announcing 2024 Year End Results

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Renoworks Software Inc. (TSXV: RW) ("Renoworks" or the "Company), an industry leader in visualization and lead generation technology for the home renovation and new construction sector, previously announced its annual and fourth quarter 2024 financial results. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts are Canadian dollars.

Renoworks Software Inc. announced today corrections to the recurring revenue in its press release sent out on April 15, 2025. The prior press release stated: Recurring revenue rose 20% to $1,961,850, compared to $1,632,484 in 2023. That statement is corrected to read as follows: Recurring revenue rose 23% to $2,764,398, compared to $2,251,019 in 2023.

The 15 newly launched visualizers span a diverse range of manufacturers and distributors, reflecting the growing demand for digital visualization solutions among building product brands. These additions reinforce Renoworks' strategic focus on expanding its enterprise offering, growing its client base across North America, and enhancing the customer experience through immersive, accurate design technology.

New Enterprise Visualizer Launches Include:

1951 Cabinetry

ASCEND (by Alside / Associated Materials)

Centurion Stone

Curtis Lumber

Exceptional Metals

Fortify Building Solutions

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Corp)

MetalMax

Pella Windows & Doors

& Doors Quality Edge

Shenandoah Cabinetry

Stone Selex

West Virginia Metal Wholesalers

Westform Metals

Worthouse Metal Roofing Manufacturing

These enterprise partners represent sectors spanning roofing, siding, stone veneer, cabinetry, entry doors and windows, illustrating the broad applicability of visualization solutions in today's evolving construction and remodeling markets.

"The addition of these new enterprise visualizers is a testament to the growing recognition of Renoworks as the platform of choice for manufacturers and distributors looking to elevate their customer engagement strategies," said Doug Vickerson, CEO of Renoworks. "We are proud to support these leading brands in transforming the way homeowners, builders, and contractors interact with products. This momentum strengthens our foundation as we continue to expand our reach, enhance our platform's capabilities, and drive value for our customers and shareholders alike."

About Renoworks

Renoworks Software Inc. develops and sells unique digital visualization software and integration solutions for the remodeling and new home construction industry. Renoworks delivers its technology to manufacturers, contractors, builders, and retailers, offering solutions to one of the home improvement industry's greatest challenges: enabling homeowners to review their product selections in a hyper-realistic, virtual environment before committing to purchases and construction. Renoworks markets its technologies as an innovative engagement, sales, and marketing platform and generates revenues from five main business lines: Renoworks Enterprise, Renoworks PRO, Renoworks Design Services, Renoworks FastTrack, and Renoworks API (Application Programming Interface). For more information, visit www.renoworks.com and www.renoworkspro.com.

