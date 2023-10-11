WestJet visit to Regina brings renewed commitment to region and celebrates strong summer performance

Canada's Queen City continues to be a critical market for the WestJet Group with strong investment and improvements to air access

REGINA, SK, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet Chief Executive Officer, Alexis von Hoensbroech today visited Regina to look ahead to an anticipated busy winter travel season and celebrate the WestJet Group's strong summer performance. Joined by Regina Airport Authority CEO, James Bogusz and Mayor Sandra Masters, today's executive visit focused on engaging with local partners and community stakeholders to discuss WestJet's longstanding investments in the region and exciting future ahead.

WestJet Chief Executive Officer, Alexis von Hoensbroech today visited Regina to discuss the important role the region has in WestJet’s ambitious growth strategy for Western Canada. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Hearing what matters most from Regina-based business leaders, local partners and government stakeholders is a vital aspect of our ambitious growth strategy and ensures that the WestJet Group continues to meet the demands of the community and supports tourism to the area for years to come," shared Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer. "By working collectively, we can ensure that the residents of Regina, and surrounding areas, continue to benefit from affordable air travel and enhanced connectivity to popular destinations across WestJet's growing network."

"Regina is pleased to see WestJet's commitment to enhancing its services to and from our city. Air travel plays a critical role in shaping Regina's economic landscape and quality of life – connecting businesses to new opportunities, serving as a gateway to our top-tier events, conferences, and tradeshows, and providing our residents with avenues to explore the world," said Mayor Sandra Masters, City of Regina.

"Strong air service is vital for the health of our community, and WestJet continues to lead the way in providing the most capacity here at the Regina International Airport." said James Bogusz, President and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, "We greatly appreciate Alexis taking the time to speak to community leaders on how they are going to continue growing air service and opportunities for residents and businesses here in Saskatchewan."

This summer, service from Regina resumed to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, demonstrating a strong demand for travel from the region, bolstering WestJet's enhanced connectivity and affordable flight options through the winter season. This winter, guests can look forward to increased connectivity to critical business hubs like Toronto and Vancouver, and warm-weather leisure destinations such as Cancun and Phoenix. Regina International Airport is also a one-hour and a half flight from WestJet's global hub in Calgary which will continue to serve Paris Charles de Gaulle and London Heathrow airports during the winter months.

WestJet Route Peak Season Frequency Regina – Calgary 6x daily on average Regina – Edmonton 6x weekly Regina – Toronto 3x weekly Regina – Vancouver 3x weekly Regina – Winnipeg 4x weekly Regina – Las Vegas 2x weekly Regina – Orlando 1x weekly Regina – Phoenix 2x weekly Regina - Cancun 3x weekly Regina – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly

WestJet Group Capacity

In addition to WestJet's winter schedule serving Regina, as a new but integral part of the WestJet Group, Sunwing Airlines is further strengthening the region's leisure travel opportunities with an extensive winter schedule. Together as the WestJet Group, WestJet and Sunwing Airlines will provide six non-stop routes from Regina to popular sun destinations in Mexico this winter including Varadero, Mazatlan and Punta Cana.

Sunwing Route Peak Season Frequency Regina – Cancun 2x weekly Regina – Mazatlan 1x weekly Regina – Puerto Plata 1x weekly Regina – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Regina – Punta Cana 1x weekly Regina – Varadero 1x weekly

Additional Quotes

"Tourism Saskatchewan appreciates having a seat at the roundtable," CEO Jonathan Potts said. "WestJet's commitment to Regina and its strategy for growth will bolster efforts to attract more long-haul visitors to our province. Saskatchewan has experiences that appeal to discerning travellers seeking bucket-list adventures. Convenient, seamless travel to the province is fundamental to a satisfying overall experience – to getting them here and encouraging them to stay longer."

"We are very proud to have WestJet as a key partner in our community," said Tony Playter, CEO of the Regina & District Chamber of Commerce. "The recent addition of flights to Calgary and warm destinations has provided a positive economic impact to business community."

"As one of Canada's fastest growing economies, greater connectivity from WestJet accelerates growth and opportunity in Regina. We're thrilled WestJet sees the same bright future as we do. This ongoing partnership is good for WestJet and it is good for Regina," adds Chris Lane, President & CEO, Economic Development Regina.

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees serving more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

