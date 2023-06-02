WestJet sees service between Edmonton and Minneapolis take off

New route build on WestJet's expanding network of transborder connections from Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated the commencement of its nonstop transborder service between Edmonton and Minneapolis, with the departure of WS1546 at 9:45 a.m. MST. Growing Edmonton's aviation pipeline, the new route unlocks direct connectivity from Alberta's capital to the Midwest United States and beyond. With the inclusion of Minneapolis to Edmonton's network, WestJet has increased Edmonton's transborder capacity this summer by over 150 per cent and its total network capacity by over 40 per cent marking the airline's largest network expansion from a single city in its history.

From left: Malcolm Bruce, CEO, Edmonton Global, Riccardo Simonelli, WestJet, Director Canadian Airports, Tanni Doblanko, Leduc County, Mayor, Carmen Donnelly,YEG Airport, Vice President, Passenger Experience & Terminal Operations, Andre Carbould, City of Edmonton, City Manager, Deanna Dow, YEG Airport, Manager of Air Service Development (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership) WestJet celebrates inaugural take off of service between Edmonton and Minneapolis (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the departure of our third of five inaugural routes from Edmonton today, signifying our expanding commitment to the capital of WestJet's home province," said Chris Avery, WestJet Vice-President, Network Planning, Alliances and Commercial Development. "Through our new service connecting Edmonton and Minneapolis, WestJet is doing our part to further enhance the economic success of the communities we serve through the implementation of strategic routes that serve to stimulate vital business and tourism opportunities."

"WestJet has been an important partner for YEG since their inception, more than 27 years ago, and we are proud that our relationship continues to grow and strengthen. We are excited to celebrate their renewed commitment to YEG and welcome this important air service link for our community. This new non-stop route to Minneapolis is an exciting addition to the more than 50 non-stop destinations at YEG and will serve as an important connection for business, tourism and cargo," Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

The departure of WS1546 is the first of five weekly flights that will travel between Edmonton and Minneapolis this summer.

Route Start Date Frequency Departure Arrival Edmonton –

Minneapolis June 2, 2023 5x weekly 9:45 a.m. local 1:16 p.m. local Minneapolis –

Edmonton June 2, 2023 5x weekly 2:20 p.m. local 4:14 p.m. local



"We're pleased to welcome WestJet and to have another prominent international carrier serving MSP," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP. "This gives business and leisure travelers across the upper Midwest more convenient, direct access to Western Canada."

New U.S. connectivity unlocks a network of opportunity with increased access to Delta hubs

Through its longstanding partnership with Delta Air Lines, guests connecting through Minneapolis will arrive in one of the U.S. airline's major hubs, gaining access to a vast network of U.S. destinations via our partner Delta Air Lines, including Boston, Miami, New York, Washington D.C. and more, on a single purchased ticket with check-in for all flights at the first departure, baggage tagged to their final destination and lounge access for select guests. Additionally, frequent flyers of both airlines will continue to enjoy extensive reciprocal benefits any time they fly with either carrier, including earning and redeeming in their preferred program.

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

