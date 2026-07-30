WestJet responds to union's 72-hour strike notification and issues lockout notification

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- WestJet today responded to a 72-hour strike notification from the union that represents WestJet Cabin Crew by issuing a lockout notice. These notices do not immediately impact operations or mean that a labour disruption will occur. WestJet and CUPE are still actively negotiating to reach an agreement, avoiding impact to our guests.

"The decision to issue a lockout notice, in response to the actions taken by the union, was not one that was made lightly. We sincerely regret the inconvenience and uncertainty this continues to cause for our guests," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of the WestJet Group. "We greatly value the work and contributions of our Cabin Crew, and it is our responsibility to ensure the integrity of our network and to minimize the risk of stranding our guests, crew and aircraft. Our commitment remains at the bargaining table, where we will continue to work around the clock to come to an agreement that provides value and meaningful improvements for our Cabin Crew and is sustainable for our company."

If an agreement is not reached, a work stoppage could occur as early as Aug. 2 at 00:01 MT. In the coming days, WestJet will take all necessary actions to manage the potential impacts as much as possible, including:

Managing changes and cancellations, to ensure the ability to communicate with guests in advance of changes.

Continue to offer Flexible Change/Cancel policies for those guests with travel bookings between July 30, 2026, and August 4, 2026, who wish to make alternate arrangements.

Should flight delays or cancellations occur, impacted guests will be refunded or reaccommodated, as applicable. Guests who booked directly with WestJet will be directly communicated via the email address provided at the time of booking for any changes to their travel. Guests who booked through a travel agent or online booking agency are asked to contact those third-parties directly.

Please visit WestJet's Travel Advisory page for all guest and travel-related questions and westjet.com/cabincrew for the latest updates on bargaining.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Québec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

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