Only Canadian airline in global top 10 as operational gains deliver stronger reliability for guests

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet is celebrating a major milestone in operational excellence, earning a place among the world's most on-time airlines in the latest Cirium On-Time Performance Report. Operating nearly 86 per cent of all flights in May on time, WestJet ranked first in North America, seventh globally and was the only Canadian carrier in the top 10.

WestJet leads North America for on-time performance in May

"From our frontline leaders and teams to our partners and supporting functions, this level of performance doesn't happen by chance: it's the result of a shared commitment to operational reliability and continuous improvement," said Safa Yamach, WestJet Vice-President, Operations Planning & Performance. "WestJetters have worked hard to strengthen our operation, and we're seeing that translate into more consistent on-time performance, smoother guest journeys and a better overall travel experience. We're proud of this milestone and look forward to building on the momentum so we can continue to raise the bar."

In May, all key operational metrics WestJet tracks improved year-over-year, underscoring continued progress toward delivering smoother day-of-travel experiences for both guests and WestJetters. Notably, aircraft turnaround performance achieved a double-digit increase, reflecting the disciplined execution and strong focus of frontline teams. WestJet also maintained consistent operations across its network, operating an average of 560 flights per day and achieving seven zero-cancellation days throughout the month.

The recognition and accomplishments extend beyond WestJet itself. YYC Calgary International Airport, WestJet's global hub, was named the ninth most on-time medium sized airport worldwide in May. The airline currently operates more than 70 per cent of all flights at YYC, highlighting the critical role that strong collaboration between airline and airport partners play in delivering reliable operations.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

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SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership