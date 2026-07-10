Airline builds momentum with industry-leading on-time performance and global top 10 ranking alongside completion of the Boeing 737 aircraft retrofit

CALGARY, AB, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet is celebrating another milestone in operational excellence, securing a place among the world's most on-time airlines for the second month in a row. Earning back-to-back accolades in the Cirium On-Time Performance Report, WestJet is the most on-time airline in North America for the month of June and the entirety of Q2, a new record milestone. In addition to this important accomplishment, WestJet was recognized as the 6th most on-time airline amongst all major global airlines.

WestJet leads North America in on-time performance for the second month in a row

"Leading North America in on-time performance for all of Q2 is a testament to the focus and commitment of WestJetters across our operation," said Safa Yamach, WestJet Vice-President, Operations Planning & Performance. "While these rankings are an important benchmark, what matters most is what they represent for our guests: a more reliable travel experience. From investing in our systems and processes to completing major fleet initiatives ahead of schedule, WestJetters are building a stronger, more resilient operation that is delivering measurable results."

WestJet completed nearly 17,000 flights in June, with 86.4 per cent arriving on time - almost four percentage points ahead of the next highest-ranked North American carrier. Combined with a completion factor of 99.43 per cent, the results demonstrate a consistently reliable operation. WestJet's June results cap a strong quarter for the airline, with on-time performance steadily improving throughout the spring.

WestJet completes 180-seat retrofit ahead of schedule

In addition to executing another exceptional on-time schedule, WestJet's operations teams completed the retrofit of its remaining Boeing 737 aircraft (previously configured with 180 seats) ahead of schedule. The project, which was carefully coordinated alongside WestJet's busy spring flying schedule, standardized the airline's narrowbody fleet, reducing complexity in day-to-day operations. Completing the retrofit ahead of the peak summer travel season positions the airline to deliver a more consistent guest experience while supporting operational reliability and on-time performance. The retrofit project was originally planned to be completed this fall; however, WestJet proudly wrapped up the project part-way through June.

About WestJet

Since 1996, WestJet has been on a mission to make the skies a little more accessible -- and a lot more enjoyable. A proudly Canadian airline headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, WestJet connects guests to destinations across North America, Europe, Asia and some of the world's most sought-after getaways, with nearly 200 aircraft and more than 100 routes to choose from.

With a team of more than 15,000 WestJetters, we've helped reshape what flying in Canada looks like -- reducing airfares in half and welcoming more Canadians into the air. That's not just good business. That's a lot of happy travellers.

The WestJet Group -- which includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations -- is Canada's leading value airline and largest vacation provider. We're focused on getting you there reliably, affordably and with the kind of care that makes the journey just as good as the destination. We're always growing our network, investing in technology and finding new ways to make travel feel like it was made just for you. Learn more at westjet.com.

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SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership