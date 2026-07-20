New routes and expanded vacation offerings strengthen The WestJet Group's leadership as Canada's leading leisure airline and tour operator

CALGARY, AB, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- This winter, WestJet is flying to Mérida, Mexico (MID) for the first time via its global hub at YYC Calgary International Airport. The weekly route will serve as the only non-stop connection point between the cultural capital of Yucatán and Western Canada, providing unmatched access to the rich history, famous architecture and distinct cuisine of Mexico's safest city. WestJet is also adding new non-stop connections between Belize City, Belize (BZE) and Winnipeg (YWG); Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) and Winnipeg; San José del Cabo, Mexico (SJD) and Regina (YQR); as well as Liberia, Costa Rica (LIR) and Ottawa (YOW).

From parkas to paradise: WestJet adds five new routes for winter 2026/2027

"These additions support the growing demand for options in Mexico and the Latin Caribbean, while sustainably expanding our schedule and managing our fleet during the peak winter travel season," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited to offer more ways for guests to trade their snow boots for sandals in the destinations that matter most to them, and we look forward to the travel stories that will take off from these exciting new options."

Mérida-Calgary

1x weekly

Beginning

December 17, 2026 San José del

Cabo-Regina 1x weekly Beginning

December 14, 2026 Punta Cana-

Winnipeg 1x weekly Beginning

November 28, 2026 Belize City-

Winnipeg

1x weekly

Beginning

December 14, 2026 Liberia-Ottawa

1x weekly

Beginning

December 20, 2026

The new routes underscore WestJet's ongoing commitment to being the nation's leading leisure airline in sun destination travel. In addition to being the number one Canadian carrier to Mexico by flights, the airline will also maintain its position as the leading Canadian airline in Belize and Liberia this winter. During the peak winter travel season, WestJet will serve 50 sun destinations from 15 Canadian cities, more than any other airline in Canada. The airline is also planning on growing capacity on its most popular returning routes; which will be shared in the coming weeks.

Sunwing Vacations welcomes back fan-favourite vacation destinations

To bolster the WestJet Group's position as the leading Canadian tour operator, Sunwing Vacations announced its winter schedule, revealing three new vacation package options. As part of its broader vacation package offering, guests can take advantage of returning winter vacations to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Roatán, Honduras. Sunwing Vacations will also offer packages between Ottawa and Liberia for the first time. The full vacation package winter schedule runs from November 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027, and is currently available for sale on Sunwing.ca.

Punta Cana-Winnipeg* Beginning November 4, 2026 Roatán-Québec City* Beginning December 14, 2026 Liberia-Ottawa Beginning December 20, 2026

*Previously operated in 2025

Additional quotes

"We know that Calgarians are always eager for direct flights south, and this new weekly flight to Merida puts another sunny vacation spot on the map. WestJet is unmatched in its direct service from Calgary, and YYC is proud to be the gateway for these winter getaways."

Balazs Bogats, Chief Commercial Officer at Calgary Airports

"Winnipeg Airports Authority is excited to see WestJet add even more opportunities for travellers to head somewhere warm this winter. We are dedicated to offering more flights to places that matter to Manitobans, and we value WestJet's partnership in bringing more connectivity to YWG."

Nick Hays, President & CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority

"WestJet has a successful history in Canada's Capital Region, and we're pleased with its continued commitment here. Costa Rica is a popular destination for local travellers, famous for its sunshine, beaches, and eco‑powered adventures. The added capacity and choice created by WestJet's new YOW–Liberia (LIR) service this winter will be incredibly welcome to Ottawa–Gatineau's sun and adventure seekers."

Joel Tkach, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing, Ottawa International Airport Authority

"Regina International Airport (YQR) is thrilled to welcome this new weekly, direct service to San Jose del Cabo (SJD) beginning in December, giving sun seekers a convenient, non-stop option to one of Mexico's most popular winter vacation destinations, where the desert meets the sea.This exciting new route expands the travel choices for our community while strengthening our airport's commitment to connecting passengers with the destinations they want to visit, especially during the long, cold, Saskatchewan winters."

Katie, Dockham, Director, Commercial Development & External Relations, YQR

"ASUR is delighted with WestJet's growth in Merida. We are thrilled to receive your new Calgary–Merida route this winter, a unique destination in the Yucatan Peninsula. We are certain that you will be very successful, and your customers will enjoy this wonderful piece of paradise and all that it has to offer. Cheers to our Canadian friends!"

Alejandro Vales Lehne, Customer and Route Development Director, ASUR

"We are pleased to continue expanding connectivity at Los Cabos International Airport with one of our most important international markets. A direct flight to Regina gives passengers more travel options and further strengthens our connection with Canada, one of our destination's key markets. We appreciate WestJet's continued commitment to Los Cabos."

Francisco Villaseñor Reyes, Director of Los Cabos International Airport

"We are thrilled to welcome WestJet's new Ottawa (YOW) –Guanacaste (LIR) service for the Winter 2026–2027 season. Guanacaste Airport remains the main gateway to Costa Rica's Northern Pacific region for Canadian travelers, with Canadian passenger traffic growing 28% during the first half of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. With this addition, WestJet becomes the Canadian airline offering the most direct routes to Guanacaste, further strengthening tourism, supporting the local economy, and reinforcing the region's position as a leading destination for adventure and wellness".

Renata González, Guanacaste Airport Commercial and Communication Officer

"The launch of WestJet's new Winnipeg–Belize City service is an important step in strengthening air connectivity between Canada and Belize, and a strong signal of confidence in our destination's continued growth. Canada is one of Belize's most important international markets, and with this new route complementing WestJet's existing service from Toronto and Calgary, Canadians now have more access than ever to everything Belize has to offer. Greater air access is the cornerstone of tourism growth, and we are excited to welcome more Canadian travelers to discover Belize's vibrant culture and our legendary reef-to-rainforest experiences through this deepening partnership with WestJet."

Hon. Anthony Mahler, Belize Minister of Tourism, Youth, Sports and Diaspora Relations

"We are delighted to welcome WestJet's new Ottawa–Costa Rica route for the Winter 2026/2027 season, providing even more Canadians with convenient access to the natural beauty, biodiversity and warm hospitality that define Costa Rica. This new service further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Costa Rica, WestJet, and Sunwing, reinforcing our shared commitment to growing tourism and creating seamless travel experiences. We look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience the Pura Vida lifestyle this winter"

Costa Rica Tourism Board

"Canada is one of the state's most important international markets. Canadian visitors appreciate the rich culture, climate, cuisine, and landscapes that set our state apart. We are confident that this partnership will strengthen connectivity between Yucatán and Canada and help create more favourable conditions for increased tourist arrivals during the winter season, benefiting the entire tourism industry."

Yucatán's Secretary of Tourism Development, Mr. Darío Flota Ocampo

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Québec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership