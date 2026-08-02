WestJet shares details of agreement put forward to avert a strike

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- WestJet today released the details of the transformational offer made to the union representing WestJet Cabin Crew, put forward to avert a strike. Late into the night, WestJet put forward changes in several key areas in an effort to reach an agreement and avoid work stoppage. These efforts were made subsequently to the airline already addressing the explicit demands vocally communicated through the union's public campaign.

WestJet recognizes the decision for Cabin Crew to strike is not an easy one. Given this, it's important to be clear about what was offered, what was not accepted, and what is leading to 250,000 guests whose August long weekend travel is cancelled, with further flights to follow, depending on the duration of the work stoppage.

Details of the proposal include

Wage increases across the board:

Effective October 1, 2026 13.0% increase Effective January 1, 2027 2.5% increase Effective January 1, 2028 2.5% increase Effective January 1, 2029 2.5% increase

Retroactive wage payment to January 1, 2026

NEW Duty pay premium – a payment for all duty hours (additional pay for all hours worked designed to solve the union's claim of unpaid work), equivalent to another 12% of salary increase

Healthcare Spending Account: $300 in health spending per year

Significant increase in per diem (meal allowance) rates: increase of 13% in 2026, and 2.5% every year thereafter

Fifth week of vacation at 25 years of service

Maternity leave top-up to 17 weeks postpartum

New flexible part-time program (reduced block)

Significant scheduling and quality-of-life improvements: one additional hour of rest at home base; increase to minimum rest away from base of one hour; out of base partial shift trades

Premium payment when reassigned to an uncovered flight in a base

Reduced duty day maximum when working three legs or more

Payment when crew are faced with a delay accessing a hotel room on a layover

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Québec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

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