WestJet and CUPE reach tentative agreement, ending further operational disruption

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- WestJet and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing WestJet Cabin Crew, have reached a tentative agreement, bringing an end to the work stoppage and network-wide operational disruption, and withdrawing both the strike and lockout notices. The agreement will now go to WestJet Cabin Crew for a ratification vote.

"We are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that reflects the hard work and professionalism our cabin crew," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of WestJet. "We know this disruption has been frustrating for our guests and WestJetters and we're sorry for that. Our teams are working hard to restore service and get our guests on their way to their destinations as quickly as possible and we appreciate everyone's patience as we get back to normal."

WestJet will share further details on the return to operations as they become available.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Québec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

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