WestJet confirms work stoppage now in effect

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- WestJet today confirmed a work stoppage is underway, preventing the airline from operating its scheduled 737 and 787 flights.

"We're disappointed to be here, this directly impacts the travel plans of our guests, our WestJetters and the communities and businesses we serve," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of the WestJet Group. "Our focus remains on staying available for the union to reach an agreement. We presented a proposal that would have set a new standard for cabin crew in Canada, making WestJet the only airline to offer an hourly rate covering all time before and after flights, plus a double-digit wage increase in year one among other priorities the union raised. Unfortunately, it wasn't accepted."

All impacted guests will be refunded or reaccommodated, as applicable.

Guests who booked directly with WestJet will receive updates via the email provided at booking. Those who booked through a travel agent or third-party platform should reach out to them directly.

For the latest information on guest travel options, visit WestJet's Travel Advisory page. For bargaining updates, visit westjet.com/cabincrew..

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Québec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

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