Lyne Chayer appointed Vice-President, Québec Guest Experience & Vacations

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet Group is pleased to announce a deepening commitment to enhancing the guest experience in the province of Québec and continuing to grow its vacation offerings from the region.

To strengthen our efforts in this important market, Lyne Chayer has been appointed Vice-President, Québec Guest Experience & Vacations, effective October 16, 2025. In this expanded role, Lyne will continue to oversee Québec tour operations while also serving as the voice of the guest within the province--ensuring that the unique needs and preferences of Québec travellers are well represented across the organization.

"As we look to our future growth, we know Québec will continue to be an important strategic opportunity for us," said Samantha Taylor, Chief Guest Experience Officer, WestJet Group. "Given Lyne's leadership and deep understanding of the Québec market, she will play an essential role in helping us elevate the guest experience and strengthen our presence in the province. Québec remains a key strategic priority, and we're excited to continue our commitment to this market."

The move underscores WestJet's continued investment in the region and its ambition to grow its market share by delivering exceptional service to both travel agent partners and guests.

"First and foremost, my goal is to ensure that Québec travellers enjoy the service offered by WestJet, while also making sure the specific needs of our market are well represented within the company," said Lyne Chayer, Vice-President, Québec Guest Experience & Vacations, WestJet Group. "We've been operating successfully in Québec for 18 years, and we remain firmly committed to growing our market share by providing exceptional service to our travel agent partners and our mutual customers."

The expanded role will allow WestJet to further tailor its offerings and elevate the guest experience across Québec, ensuring the company continues to meet the region's unique expectations while delivering on its promise of affordable, high-quality vacations.

About Sunwing Vacations

As the leading vacation provider in Canada, Sunwing Vacations offers more vacation packages to the south than any other vacation provider with convenient direct service from cities across Canada to popular sun destinations across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing Vacations to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations. Sunwing Vacations customers benefit from the assistance of our trusted partner in destination, NexusTours, whose representatives greet customers upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. For more information, please visit sunwing.ca.

About WestJet Vacations Québec

At WestJet Vacations Québec, we're committed to offering our customers in Québec exceptional all-inclusive vacations and a seamless travel experience--from the moment of research and booking to the in-flight journey, days spent in destination, and the return home.

We're proud to provide amazing travel deals and incredible vacation packages to a wide range of carefully selected destinations and hotels across the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico, with convenient flights departing from several cities throughout Québec.

We look forward to helping you create tropical getaways you'll remember for years to come!

https://www.vacanceswestjetquebec.com

