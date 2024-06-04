WestJet Group delivers continued growth for Edmonton region with largest winter schedule ever Français
Jun 04, 2024, 08:00 ET
Airline estimates it will fly more than 4 million seats in and out of Edmonton this year further solidifying WestJet's position as the city's leading carrier
EDMONTON, AB, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - WestJet today revealed highlights of its Edmonton winter 2024/2025 flight schedule, outlining significant growth and commitment to the region, including record level domestic investments. Boosting its overall capacity by more than 20 per cent compared to winter 2023, WestJet will operate the city's largest-ever network to and from Edmonton. This winter, Edmonton will have access to 16 nonstop WestJet destinations in Canada, nine transborder, including Hawaii, and five options to Mexico.
"Serving a total of 30 non-stop destinations from Edmonton International Airport in the winter season, WestJet is proud to bring more connectivity to the city than ever before, holding our position as the region's leading airline," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "With our largest-ever network and highest-ever capacity, we have enhanced our Edmonton schedule to underscore our commitment to the community and meet the growing demand for business and leisure travel to and from the city next winter, and plan to continue our growth momentum through summer 2025 and beyond."
"We are excited for WestJet to continue growing its non-stop flights and capacity at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), energizing our two-way tourism opportunities and increasing accessibility for business and leisure travellers," said Myron Keehn, President & CEO, YEG. "WestJet is a key airline partner and the number one carrier for our airport and region, bringing more flights to more places, adding frequency, driving economic growth and enhancing connectivity to the world."
Building on momentum of WestJet's summer schedule currently in service and WestJet CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech's recent visit to the region, the airline will increase frequencies on key domestic routes that are critical to business and leisure travellers connecting to Alberta's capital city. As von Hoensbroech noted earlier in May, the WestJet Group remains close to securing additional aircraft from the used aircraft market to accelerate the airline's growth plans.
- This winter, WestJet will operate approximately 313 flights out of Edmonton International Airport per week
- Edmonton is one of the most connected cities in WestJet's network, and will see new or increased flight frequency on 10 of 16 domestic routes
- Providing 50 per cent of all air travel from Edmonton International Airport, WestJet is proud to stand as the number one carrier in the region
Domestic Schedule (Winter 2024/205)
|
Route
|
Peak Winter Departures
|
Winter 2024 vs. 2023
|
Edmonton-Ottawa
|
11x weekly**
|
New
|
Edmonton-Montreal
|
5x weekly**
|
New
|
Edmonton-Winnipeg
|
16x weekly*
|
+10 weekly flights
|
Edmonton-Vancouver
|
42x weekly*
|
+8 weekly flights
|
Edmonton-Abbotsford
|
9x weekly*
|
+4 weekly flights
|
Edmonton-Regina
|
10x weekly*
|
+4 weekly flights
|
Edmonton-Victoria
|
11x weekly*
|
+4 weekly flights
|
Edmonton-Saskatoon
|
9x weekly*
|
+2 weekly flights
|
Edmonton-Kelowna
|
19x weekly*
|
+1 weekly flights
|
Edmonton-Comox
|
5x weekly*
|
+1 weekly flight
|
Edmonton-Calgary
|
54x weekly
|
Edmonton-Toronto
|
27x weekly
|
Edmonton-Fort McMurray
|
8x weekly
|
Edmonton-Grande Prairie
|
4x weekly
|
Edmonton-Halifax
|
3x weekly
|
Edmonton-Yellowknife
|
2x weekly
**New route *Increased frequency
Domestic schedule highlights and notable winter frequency increases:
- New year-round connectivity between Edmonton and Montreal and Ottawa
- 167 per cent frequency increase between Edmonton and Winnipeg
- 67 per cent frequency increase between Edmonton and Regina
- 29 per cent frequency increase between Edmonton and Saskatoon
- Increased connectivity to all B.C. destinations including Vancouver, Kelowna, Comox, Abbotsford and Victoria
- 80 per cent frequency increase between Edmonton and Abbotsford
- 57 per cent frequency increase between Edmonton and Victoria
- 25 per cent frequency increase between Edmonton and Comox
- 24 per cent frequency increase between Edmonton and Vancouver
- Six per cent frequency increase between Edmonton and Kelowna
While all routes are currently available for booking in winter 2024/25, new flight frequencies will be available for sale with the publication of WestJet's full winter schedule in July 2024.
This winter, WestJet is bolstering its transborder winter service by providing daily connectivity to Atlanta. Through direct connectivity to Atlanta and Minneapolis, guests will enjoy the advantages of WestJet's codeshare agreement with Delta Airlines, granting access to hundreds of additional U.S. destinations from two of Delta's busiest hubs.
|
Route
|
Peak Winter Departures
|
Winter 2024 vs. 2023 Increases
|
Edmonton-Atlanta
|
7x weekly**
|
New
|
Edmonton-Las Vegas
|
10x weekly
|
Edmonton-Los Angeles
|
6x weekly
|
Edmonton-Minneapolis
|
5x weekly
|
Edmonton-Phoenix
|
10x weekly
|
Edmonton-Palm Springs
|
7x weekly
|
Edmonton-Orlando
|
2x weekly
|
Edmonton-Honolulu
|
2x weekly
|
Edmonton-Maui
|
2x weekly
**New route
In addition to the airline's robust domestic and transborder offerings, WestJet will enhance frequencies on some of its most popular sun destinations including Huatulco and Cancun.
|
Route
|
Peak Winter Departures
|
Winter 2024 vs. 2023
|
Edmonton-Huatulco
|
3x weekly*
|
+1 weekly flight
|
Edmonton-Cancun
|
9x weekly*
|
+1 weekly flight
|
Edmonton-Puerto Vallarta
|
10x weekly
|
Edmonton-Los Cabos
|
3x weekly
|
Edmonton-Mazatlán
|
2x weekly
*Increased frequency
Notable winter frequency increases to sun destinations include a 50 per cent increase between Edmonton and Huatulco and a 13 per cent increase between Edmonton and Cancun.
"We are very pleased to see continued investment and expansion by WestJet at Edmonton International Airport and are excited about the positive impact this will have on our city and surrounding communities," said Doug Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce. "The improved connections will provide more travel choices for consumers, create new opportunities for our local businesses, and reinforce Edmonton's position as a vital center for business and trade, both locally and globally."
In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.
For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.
