Airline continues to invest in Edmonton's growth with the addition of weekly non-stop service to the European continent

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced the addition of new service between Edmonton and Reykjavik, Iceland (KEF) as part of its summer 2026 schedule. The non-stop route will operate once weekly, solidifying the airline's first non-stop connection between Edmonton and the land of fire and ice.

WestJet further strengthens Edmonton’s global connectivity with new non-stop seasonal service to Iceland beginning this summer (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Edmonton remains a vital cornerstone of WestJet's network. The addition of new non-stop service between Edmonton and Iceland reaffirms our commitment to maintaining strong global connections for Albertans," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our summer 2026 schedule focuses on creating smart, sustainable connections while ensuring the city remains a key part of our Western Canadian network."

WestJet summer 2026 schedule creates new direct link to captivating European destination

With the addition of new non-stop access to this picturesque region, WestJet continues to reaffirm its commitment to creating seamless, convenient connections for Albertans to explore global destinations by investing in routes that give Edmonton broader access to the world.

Route Frequency Starting date Edmonton-Reykjavik (Keflavík) 1x weekly June 26, 2026 Reykjavik (Keflavík)-Edmonton 1x weekly June 27, 2026

New service between Edmonton and Reykjavik (Keflavik) will operate onboard WestJet's rapidly growing 737 MAX fleet, equipped with modern, convenient amenities and services, including free WestJet Wi-Fi, presented by TELUS.

Additional Quotes

"This connection between Edmonton and Reykjavik is the result of a strong partnership focused on connecting our community to the world and bringing the world to the Edmonton region. It's another win for travellers, for tourism, and for Alberta's economy. We thank WestJet for its ongoing commitment to providing more options and opportunities for guests flying from our region." - James Jackson, Vice President, Air Service and Business Development, Edmonton International Airport (YEG)



"It is truly exciting to see WestJet strengthen its presence in Iceland by launching direct service between Keflavík and two new destinations, Edmonton and Winnipeg. This move reflects the airline's strong confidence in the Iceland market and further enhances the connectivity between North America and Iceland. We look forward to welcoming WestJet's travellers and believe these new routes will be an appealing option for Icelanders heading across the Atlantic." - Guðmundur Daði Rúnarsson, Chief Commercial and Airport Development Officer at KEF

