WestJet increases presence in Nova Scotia with four new summer routes from Halifax Stanfield International Airport

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet announced a major expansion of its leisure travel network, reinforcing Halifax's role as a critical transatlantic bridge and a dynamic gateway for both domestic and international travel. The airline's latest news introduces three new transatlantic destinations including Lisbon, Portugal (LIS), Madrid, Spain (MAD) and Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH), growing WestJet's total transatlantic network from Halifax to nine connections and further enhancing connectivity for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic. New service between Detroit, Michigan (DTW) and Halifax (YHZ) marks expanded transborder service planned for Summer 2026.

WestJet expands transatlantic and domestic network, strengthening Halifax as Canada's Atlantic gateway (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"WestJet is proud to invest in Halifax and to help open Europe to Canadians, and Canada to the world," said Samantha Taylor, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Experience Officer. "With shorter flight times, competitive fares and direct access to Europe's cultural heartlands, Halifax is uniquely positioned to serve as Canada's Atlantic gateway."

Halifax key to WestJet's overall strategic growth

This expansion aligns with WestJet's commitment to balanced and sustainable growth, focusing on markets where it can make a meaningful impact. Halifax's strategic location, strong community ties and award-winning infrastructure make it the ideal launch point for this next chapter.

Route Frequency Starting date Halifax-Lisbon* 4x weekly May 1, 2026 Halifax-Madrid 4x weekly May 15, 2026 Halifax-Copenhagen 4x weekly May 28, 2026 Halifax-Detroit 7x weekly May 18, 2026

*Subject to government approval

WestJet's expansion to Detroit builds on its successful partnership with Delta Air Lines, further enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional travel experiences, with onward connections to Delta's U.S. network. With the introduction of service between Halifax and Detroit, WestJet will be connecting guests to a Delta global hub, for the first time.

In addition to the three new European connections announced today, WestJet will resume summer seasonal flying on all existing transatlantic routes from Halifax including service to Barcelona, Amsterdam, Dublin, Edinburgh, London Gatwick and Paris. The airline will announce its remaining schedule for the Summer 2026 season, including additional domestic routes and frequency increases, in early 2026. For more information regarding the routes announced today, visit WestJet.com.

Additional Quotes

"WestJet's continued growth at Halifax Stanfield is great news for our region. These four new non-stop services will complement WestJet's six existing European destinations from Halifax Stanfield, reinforcing our status as North America's most internationally connected airport of our size and a key Canadian gateway. Each new route strengthens our global reach, offers travellers more choice, and fuels economic opportunity here at home." - Joyce Carter, President & CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority

"WestJet's expansion of their international and U.S. routes between Halifax and Europe with help the province establish new markets for our products and services, grow our economy and make it easier for more people to visit our province than ever before," said Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development, Province of Nova Scotia. "The new direct WestJet routes between Halifax and Madrid, Copenhagen, Lisbon and Detroit, in addition to the continuation of their other routes, illustrates the airlines acknowledgement that Nova Scotia is a province that is open for business, and our economy is taking off."

"Strengthening our direct connections to key markets, including Europe and the northeastern United States, enhances tourism, creates economic opportunities, and makes it easier for our residents and businesses to connect with the world. These new routes will bring more visitors to Halifax, support our local economy, and further position our city as a gateway to Atlantic Canada. Thank you, WestJet, for creating these connections and giving more opportunities for travelers to experience Halifax and the East Coast." - Mayor Andy Fillmore, Halifax Regional Municipality

"We're excited to welcome WestJet to Copenhagen. The new direct route to Halifax opens the door to unforgettable experiences in Eastern Canada and strengthens the ties between Scandinavia and Canada. It's a win for Danish travelers and for the many Canadian guests who now have easier access to Copenhagen and onward connections across Europe. We look forward to a strong partnership and welcoming even more visitors from Canada." - CCO Copenhagen Airport, Peter Krogsgaard

"The new direct flight to Madrid represents an important opportunity for us, expanding access to the many regions and cities that Spain has to offer. This route connects Atlantic Canada with the capital of Spain for the very first time and opens a new window to discover diverse destinations across Spain. Connectivity with Canada is essential to strengthen Spain's position as a leading tourist destination in the market." - Isabel Martín Benítez, Consul for Tourism Affairs at the Embassy of Spain in Canada

"Canada is an important market, and we welcome WestJet's first operation to Portugal, as well as the first flight from Halifax to Lisbon. The route is well aligned with our strategy to expand connectivity and drive tourism growth, having tourists throughout the territory, all year round." - Carlos Abade, Turismo de Portugal President

"We are thrilled that WestJet's new direct route from Halifax to Copenhagen opens an entirely new travel opportunity. Canadian visitors can now experience Copenhagen's world-class culture, design, and gastronomy more easily than ever before" - Søren Tegen Pedersen, CEO, Wonderful Copenhagen

"We're excited to offer travelers even more options through our partnership with WestJet. The airline's continued investment at DTW strengthens Detroit's position as a vital international gateway and connects our customers directly to Halifax for the first time since 2014." - Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

Follow WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/westjet

Follow WestJet on X at x.com/westjet and x.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Email WestJet media relations at [email protected]