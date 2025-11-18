Airline announces first non-stop gateway to South America from Toronto Pearson International Airport

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced the first chapter in its summer 2026 network schedule, revealing five new seasonal international destinations from Toronto, three new transatlantic destinations from Halifax as well as new domestic and Nordic connections from Western Canada. Headlining the historic schedule announcement is WestJet's first South American non-stop connection from Toronto: Medellín, Colombia.

WestJet expands global connectivity through Toronto and Halifax with six new international summer destinations (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Leveraging the extended range capability of our growing share of Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft, WestJet is pleased to deliver a suite of new global destinations that are uniquely suited to our leisure strategy in Eastern Canada. The MAX can connect Eastern Canada to rich cultural destinations that guests want to travel to, and we are proud to be the airline that takes them there," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Chief Executive Officer. "Toronto Pearson International airport serves as a natural connector for international travel, and we look forward to the two-way travel opportunities that will come from one of WestJet's biggest investments in the region."

WestJet fills untapped new markets in Toronto Pearson

Between Toronto's appeal and WestJet's growing fleet of MAX aircraft , the airline is well equipped to connect Canada's largest and most diverse city to three new corners of the world: Medellín, Colombia (MDE); Cardiff, United Kingdom (CWL) and the Azores archipelago (Ponta Delgada, Portugal (PDL)). WestJet is also returning service between Toronto and Glasgow, Scotland (GLA). Routes have been thoughtfully chosen to create meaningful connections to underserved markets that are rich in culture, community and opportunity.

Route Frequency Starting date Toronto-Medellín* 4x weekly April 28, 2026 Toronto-Cardiff 4x weekly May 22, 2026 Toronto-Ponta Delgada* 4x weekly June 12, 2026 Toronto-Glasgow*** 4x weekly May 15, 2026

*Subject to government approval

***Previously served in 2022



WestJet strengthens Halifax's role as Canada's Atlantic gateway

WestJet is fortifying its position in Nova Scotia through the addition of four summer seasonal routes from the award-winning Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Playing an important role in WestJet's vision for balanced and sustainable growth, non-stop seasonal connectivity from Halifax to Madrid, Spain (MAD); Lisbon, Portugal (LIS); Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH); and Detroit, Michigan (DTW) will add to WestJet's robust offering from the East Coast.

"With shorter flight durations, competitive pricing and seamless access to key European destinations and cultural hubs, WestJet is proud to call Halifax the airline's Atlantic gateway to Europe," continues von Hoensbroech. "These seasonal additions mark the most European destinations we have flown from Halifax."

Route Frequency Starting date Halifax-Madrid 4x weekly May 15, 2026 Halifax-Lisbon* 4x weekly May 1, 2026 Halifax-Copenhagen 4x weekly May 28, 2026 Halifax-Detroit 7x weekly May 18, 2026

*Subject to government approval

Non-stop service to Keflavík opens new doors for Edmonton and Winnipeg

As some of the first destinations on WestJet's map, Edmonton and Winnipeg continue to be at the heart of the airline's story. Earlier today, WestJet announced it will be connecting Edmonton and Winnipeg to Reykjavik (Keflavík), Iceland. The non-stop routes reinforce WestJet's commitment to maintaining strong global connections for Canadians, while focusing on smart and sustainable growth.

Route Frequency Starting date Edmonton-Reykjavik (Keflavík) 1x weekly June 26, 2026 Winnipeg- Reykjavik (Keflavík) 1x weekly June 27, 2026

Western Canadians will also see the introduction of two new domestic routes. This summer, WestJet will operate three times weekly service between Winnipeg and London, Ontario. Further west, the airline is pleased to welcome service between Vancouver and Penticton, B.C. five days a week onboard WestJet Encore's De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Route Frequency Starting date Winnipeg-London (ON) 3x weekly May 17, 2026 Vancouver-Penticton 5x weekly May 15, 2026

WestJet and Sunwing vacations take-off from five major Canadian cities

As part of WestJet's summer 2026 schedule, the airline is extending key sun destination routes to operate year-round from Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Calgary and Winnipeg. Building on the success of its seasonal offerings, both WestJet Vacations and Sunwing Vacations will offer attractive holiday packages to deliver seamless and affordable vacation experiences throughout the year. Year-round vacation packages are available at Sunwing.ca, WestJetvacations.com or Vacanceswestjetquebec.com.

Route Summer frequency Toronto-Puerto Plata 1x weekly Montreal-Puerto Plata 1x weekly Montreal-Samana 1x weekly Quebec City-Cayo Coco 1x weekly Winnipeg-Cancun 1x weekly Calgary-Mazatlán* 1x weekly Calgary-Guadalajara* 1x weekly

*WestJet flights only

The remaining schedule for the summer 2026 travel season will be announced early next year. For more information regarding the routes announced today, visit WestJet.com.

Additional Quotes

"We're thrilled to see WestJet expanding its international network from Toronto Pearson, including its first non-stop service to South America and the launch of North America's only direct flight to Wales. These new routes further strengthen Pearson's role as Canada's global gateway, providing travellers with more options to connect to destinations across the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, and South America." -Kurush Minocher, Interim Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson

"The Ontario Government is thrilled with WestJet's expanded 2026 summer schedule, introducing new international gateways from Toronto and strengthening connections across Canada and beyond. This increase in service strengthens Ontario's position as a global travel hub, increasing accessibility for international travellers to explore our vibrant province, celebrate our close cultural connections and enjoy our world-class travel experiences." - Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming

"We're proud to welcome WestJet's new direct service between Toronto and Cardiff for summer 2026. This exciting route marks a major step forward in expanding Wales' global connectivity, strengthening tourism, business and cultural links with Canada and showcasing everything our nation has to offer on the international stage. We look forward to working closely with WestJet to make the service a great success and to giving Canadian visitors a truly warm Welsh welcome when they arrive at Cardiff Airport." - Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer, Cardiff Airport

"This milestone underscores the importance of our region and the trust that international airlines are placing in Medellín as a key gateway to Colombia. With the arrival of WestJet, we continue strengthening our airport's connectivity and our commitment to generating opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between both countries." - Sara Ramírez Restrepo, General Manager of Airplan (Airport operator)

"We are very pleased because this new route continues to position Medellín as one of the most dynamic cities in Colombian tourism, recognized for its modern infrastructure, privileged climate, and ability to attract international visitors interested in culture, innovation, entertainment, and sustainability. It also strengthens our commitment to consolidating the city as the leading meetings destination in the region." - Juliana Cardona Quirós, Executive Director of the Medellín and Antioquia Bureau

"We are thrilled to welcome WestJet back to Glasgow Airport with its direct Toronto service. Glasgow Airport has a close affinity with WestJet, due to the fact it was the first UK airport the airline ever operated from when it first touched down back in 2015.

The airline's decision to re-establish this route highlights its confidence in the Glasgow market and demonstrates the strong demand that clearly exists from both leisure and business passengers for transatlantic connectivity. It also underlines our commitment to delivering key routes and services for our passengers and with Glasgow playing host to the Commonwealth Games next year, the timing of this announcement couldn't be better." - Matt Hazlewood, Chief Commercial Officer at AGS Airports

"The launch of this new direct route between Toronto and Ponta Delgada marks an important milestone for the Azores as a destination. WestJet's commitment reflects a growing confidence in our potential and strengthens the archipelago's connectivity with the North American market. We are confident that this service will boost the local economy, expand opportunities for sustainable tourism, and offer Canadian visitors an authentic and unforgettable experience in the heart of the Atlantic.

"Canada as an important market and welcomed Westjet first operation to Portugal, Toronto to Ponta Delgada and Halifax to Lisbon, expressing that the routes are well aligned with the strategy to expand connectivity and drive tourism growth, having tourists throughout the territory, all year round." - Carlos Abade, Turismo de Portugal President



"Canada has long been a key inbound market for Scottish tourism, with strong family ties driving repeat visits and enabling travellers to spend time with loved ones. We're also seeing growing interest from visitors without personal connections -those drawn to Scotland for its outdoor adventures, rich cultural heritage, and the chance to engage with local communities and experience authentic Scottish hospitality.



We look forward to continuing our partnership with WestJet and inspiring even more visits across Scotland." - Denise Hill, VisitScotland's Head of Business Development and Intermediary Marketing

"Destination Canada congratulates WestJet on expanding connections to Europe and South America. These new routes enhance access to Eastern and Atlantic Canada, strengthening Canada's global competitiveness and fueling our visitor economy--creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and enriching communities from coast to coast to coast. Tourism, trade and travel are interdependent. These added routes strengthen Canada's links with priority markets and support tangible economic activity at home." - Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada.

"This is welcome news for passengers, businesses and our tourism industries, both in Wales and Canada. With good connections to other Canadian cities, the new Toronto route will open up new economic opportunities for Wales in North America.



"We have around 35 Canadian companies in Wales, employing around 6,500 people, while Canada is an export market worth over £300m a year. Ahead of our Wales Investment Summit on 1st December, this is a positive example of how we are opening up international opportunities for people and businesses in Wales." - First Minister Eluned Morgan

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

Follow WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet

Follow WestJet on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/westjet

Follow WestJet on X at x.com/westjet and x.com/WestJetNews

Follow WestJet on Instagram at instagram.com/westjet/

Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Email WestJet media relations at [email protected]