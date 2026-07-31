WestJet begins parking 737 aircraft ahead of potential labour disruption

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, WestJet shared an update on labour negotiations with the union representing their cabin crew. At this time, negotiations have not resulted in an agreement and as a labour disruption approaches, WestJet must begin the difficult process of parking 737 aircraft.

This necessary step allows the airline to maintain operational control and protect the integrity of the broader network. Most importantly, this proactive measure minimizes the risk of stranding guests and aircraft.

We remain active at the bargaining table to achieve a mutually agreeable deal at the earliest possible time.

WestJet Encore flights operated on a Q400, as well as codeshare flights operated by airline partners, remain unaffected.

Guests travelling are advised to check the status of their flight prior to leaving for the airport. Please visit WestJet's Travel Advisory page for all guest and travel-related questions and westjet.com/cabincrew for the latest updates on bargaining.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Québec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

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