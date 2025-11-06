WestJet Commends Federal Budget 2025 for recognizing aviation as economic driver, supporting affordability

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - WestJet, a long-time advocate for affordable air travel, is encouraged by the government's thoughts to unlock the economic potential through increasing the affordability of Canada's aviation ecosystem.

"We commend the government in prioritizing aviation as we look to work together in building a more competitive, inclusive, and resilient Canada," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer, WestJet. "By investing strategically in airport infrastructure and workforce development, Budget 2025 aligns with our vision of a stronger, more connected and more affordable aviation sector."

WestJet congratulated the Government of Canada for delivering its 2025 Budget, which outlines critical first steps in a forward-looking plan to improve affordability, modernize infrastructure, and increase competitiveness of Canada's aviation sector.

Thoughtful implementation of measures such as exploring airport lease extensions, private sector investment opportunities, and strategic investment in infrastructure can reduce cost for air passengers, unlock enhanced connectivity for Canadians, and support economic growth across the country.

"We look forward to working with government and industry partners to ensure these commitments translate into meaningful benefits for Canadian travelers and communities," adds von Hoensbroech. "We are encouraged to see the federal government taking steps that acknowledge the potential that aviation can bring to Canada. Continued collaboration will be essential to address affordability, reduce cost to travellers and drive meaningful benefits for Canadians."

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following integration with Sunwing in 2025, more than 14,000 WestJetters support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, Sunwing Vacations Group and WestJet Cargo, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

