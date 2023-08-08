/C O R R E C T I O N -- WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership/

In the news release, WestJet celebrates addition of flights to Mexico from Vancouver, issued 08-Aug-2023 by WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership over CNW, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph should read "Vancouver International Airport" rather than "B.C.'s capital" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

WestJet celebrates addition of flights to Mexico from Vancouver

Airline brings more sun and leisure connections to B.C.'s Lower Mainland

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today celebrated an expansion to its winter schedule serving British Columbia's Lower Mainland, further enhancing its sun and leisure connectivity from Vancouver International Airport to some of Mexico's most popular destinations. Additionally, as part of its connectivity to Mexico, WestJet has added weekly non-stop service between Vancouver and Ixtapa.

"We are thrilled to bring more opportunity for our guests across B.C.'s Lower Mainland to seamlessly connect to their favourite destinations across Mexico this winter," said Chris Avery, WestJet Vice-President, Network Planning, Alliances and Commercial Development. "In alignment with our strategy, we are proud to add Vancouver to the list of Canadian communities through which we are creating extensive and affordable opportunities for our guests to plan their winter getaways."

Network details

Route Frequency Start Date Vancouver - Cancun 9x weekly Year round Vancouver – Los Cabos 11x weekly Year round Vancouver – Ixtapa 1x weekly Friday, December 22 Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta 9x weekly Year round Vancouver – Mazatlán 2x weekly Friday, November 3 Vancouver – Huatulco 4x weekly Sunday, October 29

With a 14 per cent increase to its capacity serving Mexico from Vancouver International Airport this winter, the airline will provide the most seats connecting Vancouver to Mexico than any other airline.

Further enhancing its sun and leisure connectivity from the Lower Mainland region, WestJet's network expansion also brings increased sun flying options from Abbotsford this winter.

Route Frequency Start date Abbotsford – Puerto Vallarta 2x weekly Tuesday, December 5 Abbotsford – Los Cabos 1x weekly Monday, December 4

WestJet Group capacity

In addition to WestJet's new sun connections serving the Lower Mainland, Sunwing Airlines, as a new but integral part of the WestJet Group, is further strengthening the regions leisure travel opportunities with an extensive winter schedule serving Vancouver International Airport. Learn more about Sunwing's winter schedule.

