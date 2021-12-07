WestJet Cargo and SmartKargo partner on innovative digital transformation to better serve customers

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet Cargo and SmartKargo today announced a partnership that will provide extensive digital solutions to enhance and transform the airline's air cargo business. In 2022, SmartKargo, a comprehensive cargo information management solution, will implement innovative software that will provide a streamlined user experience for WestJet Cargo customers.

"As we witness record-setting cargo volumes, we are making strategic investments in our technology, our aircraft and our people," said Charles Duncan, WestJet Executive Vice-President, Cargo. "Our partnership with SmartKargo signifies an integral step forward in the digital transformation of our business. We look forward to working in lockstep with SmartKargo to digitize our business and deliver an improved user experience to our valued customers."

Together with SmartKargo, WestJet Cargo customers will realize an enhanced experience through paperless shipment documentation, ease of booking, and the ability to track their shipments in real-time as well as access important information and updates through a mobile and browser-friendly cloud platform.

"On behalf of the SmartKargo team, we are very excited to add WestJet to our list of valued airline clients, who have placed their trust in us to transform their cargo business," said Milind Tavshikar, Chief Executive Officer, QuantumID Technologies, SmartKargo. "We look forward to supporting their growth and enabling new opportunities in the marketplace as they arise."

In the coming months, the two businesses will work expediently, to integrate and implement SmartKargo's digital solutions with WestJet Cargo's existing systems and supply chain providers.

As WestJet Cargo continues to grow, so too will its team, network and flight plans. To learn more about how WestJet Cargo can fulfill shipping needs, or to discover incredible employment opportunities, visit WestJet Cargo.

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All hygiene program. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo delivers advanced digital technology to facilitate the efficient the efficient digital transformation of an airline's cargo business. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology and e-commerce, SmartKargo empowers airlines to open new revenue streams through digital transformation of their air cargo business units, as recently featured in Forbes.

The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (in what The New York Times called "the most innovative square mile on the planet"), with key offices in India, Philippines, Brazil, and Canada. Learn more at smartkargo.com.

