WestJet brings more seats and increased flight frequencies to summer schedule

Airline bolsters ambitious growth strategy with increased options for guests to travel across summer network

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced significant increases to its summer schedule bringing more seats and additional flight frequencies to popular routes across its network. With nearly 600 daily departures during peak travel days, WestJet's summer schedule enhancements will bring more opportunities for Canadians to travel seamlessly across the airline's domestic, transborder and international network this summer.

"Providing our guests with even more opportunity to travel across our network this summer comes as a result of a thoughtfully designed schedule that balances the high demand for travel alongside a reliable and resilient operation," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "With more seats available for booking and added capacity on popular routes, our summer schedule reflects a strengthened commitment to providing seamless domestic and transborder connectivity for our guests."

Highlights of WestJet's summer schedule increases over 2022:

64 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Regina

46 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Saskatoon

44 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Edmonton

42 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Winnipeg

27 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Calgary

13 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Kelowna

5 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Vancouver

Enhanced flight frequencies across popular domestic and transborder routes:

Route 2023 peak summer

frequency 2022 peak summer

frequency Edmonton – Las Vegas 11x weekly 4x weekly Edmonton – Los Angeles 7x weekly 4x weekly Calgary – Denver 4x weekly 2x weekly Calgary – Houston 13x weekly 7x weekly Calgary – New York (JFK) 7x weekly 4x weekly Vancouver – Saskatoon 7x weekly 4x weekly Vancouver – Ottawa 11x weekly 5x weekly Calgary – Yellowknife 14x weekly 7x weekly Calgary – Windsor 7x weekly 3x weekly Calgary – London, Ont. 14x weekly 7x weekly Calgary – Montreal 20x weekly 13x weekly Edmonton – Kelowna 35x weekly 27x weekly Edmonton – Winnipeg 20x weekly 6x weekly Edmonton – Yellowknife 7x weekly 3x weekly Edmonton – Saskatoon 14x weekly 6x weekly Edmonton – Regina 14x weekly 6x weekly Edmonton – Victoria 20x weekly 13x weekly Edmonton – Halifax 13x weekly 7x weekly Winnipeg – Thunder Bay 13x weekly 7x weekly Winnipeg – Saskatoon 12x weekly 7x weekly

