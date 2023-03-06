WestJet brings more seats and increased flight frequencies to summer schedule

News provided by

WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Mar 06, 2023, 10:40 ET

Airline bolsters ambitious growth strategy with increased options for guests to travel across summer network

CALGARY, AB, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced significant increases to its summer schedule bringing more seats and additional flight frequencies to popular routes across its network. With nearly 600 daily departures during peak travel days, WestJet's summer schedule enhancements will bring more opportunities for Canadians to travel seamlessly across the airline's domestic, transborder and international network this summer.

"Providing our guests with even more opportunity to travel across our network this summer comes as a result of a thoughtfully designed schedule that balances the high demand for travel alongside a reliable and resilient operation," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. "With more seats available for booking and added capacity on popular routes, our summer schedule reflects a strengthened commitment to providing seamless domestic and transborder connectivity for our guests."

Highlights of WestJet's summer schedule increases over 2022:

  • 64 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Regina
  • 46 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Saskatoon
  • 44 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Edmonton
  • 42 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Winnipeg
  • 27 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Calgary
  • 13 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Kelowna
  • 5 per cent increase in seat capacity to/from Vancouver

Enhanced flight frequencies across popular domestic and transborder routes:

Route

2023 peak summer
frequency

2022 peak summer
frequency

Edmonton – Las Vegas

11x weekly

4x weekly

Edmonton – Los Angeles

7x weekly

4x weekly

Calgary – Denver

4x weekly

2x weekly

Calgary – Houston

13x weekly

7x weekly

Calgary – New York (JFK)

7x weekly

4x weekly

Vancouver – Saskatoon

7x weekly

4x weekly

Vancouver – Ottawa

11x weekly

5x weekly

Calgary – Yellowknife

14x weekly

7x weekly

Calgary – Windsor

7x weekly

3x weekly

Calgary – London, Ont.

14x weekly

7x weekly

Calgary – Montreal

20x weekly

13x weekly

Edmonton – Kelowna

35x weekly

27x weekly

Edmonton – Winnipeg

20x weekly

6x weekly

Edmonton – Yellowknife

7x weekly

3x weekly

Edmonton – Saskatoon

14x weekly

6x weekly

Edmonton – Regina

14x weekly

6x weekly

Edmonton – Victoria

20x weekly

13x weekly

Edmonton – Halifax

13x weekly

7x weekly

Winnipeg – Thunder Bay

13x weekly

7x weekly

Winnipeg – Saskatoon

12x weekly

7x weekly
About WestJet  

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.  

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.  

Connect with WestJet on Facebook at facebook.com/westjet  
Follow WestJet on Twitter at twitter.com/westjet and twitter.com/WestJetNews 
Follow WestJet on Instagram instagram.com/westjet/  
Subscribe to WestJet on YouTube at youtube.com/westjet  
Read the WestJet Newsroom at westjet.com/en-ca/news  

Recent recognition includes:  

2020/2019 Number-One Ranked Canadian Airline Loyalty Program in Member Engagement (Bond Brand Loyalty)   

2019/2018/2017 Best Airline in Canada (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)  
2019 Winner Among Mid-Sized Airlines in North America (TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for Airlines)  

2019/2018 Number-One-Ranked Airline Credit Card in Canada (Rewards Canada)  

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For further information: Media contacts: To contact WestJet media relations, please email [email protected]

Organization Profile

WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership