Members can earn and redeem WestJet Rewards on codeshare flights with Virgin Atlantic via London-Heathrow to the United Arab Emirates, The Maldives and South Africa.

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet and Virgin Atlantic have joined forces to deliver more value to their loyalty members. Beginning today, WestJet Rewards and Virgin Atlantic Flying Club members can earn points with their preferred loyalty program on each other's entire network including VS-WS codeshare flights. The update to the partnership is particularly meaningful for WestJet guests travelling on Virgin Atlantic's Toronto (YYZ) - London (LHR) route, which serves as a popular bridge for thousands of Canadians that connect through Toronto Pearson to reach Virgin Atlantic's primary hub at London Heathrow.

"Strengthening ties with a world-class airline like Virgin Atlantic has long delivered stronger connectivity for our guests. Today's announcement builds on that foundation, unlocking greater value and expanded opportunities for WestJet Rewards members to engage with our loyalty program," said John Weatherill, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "By broadening the ways members can earn and redeem WestJet points, we are making it easier for guests to get even more value out of every journey with WestJet and Virgin Atlantic."

"Our partnership with WestJet continues to strengthen, providing our Flying Club members more choice and connectivity in how they fly between Canada, the UK and beyond," said Juha Jaervinen, Virgin Atlantic Chief Customer Officer. "As we approach the one-year anniversary of our return to Toronto, we're pleased to deliver more ways for our customers to earn and burn through Flying Club alongside our partners at WestJet and introduce increased capacity with daily flights on our largest aircraft, 397 –seater, Airbus A350-1000 for the summer season."

In addition to expanded earning opportunities, WestJet Rewards members will continue to be able to redeem WestJet points as a form of payment on WestJet codeshare flights operated by Virgin Atlantic, which are now available to be booked via WestJet.com. This includes redemption on WestJet marketed flights via London-Heathrow to:

Dubai , United Arab Emirates (DXB)

, United Arab Emirates (DXB) Malé, Maldives (MLE)

Cape Town, South Africa (CPT)

Johannesburg, South Africa (JNB)

Last year, WestJet revamped its rewards program, adding more value and flexibility, while maintaining the program's simplicity. Integrating WestJet Rewards with Virgin Atlantic's Flying Club marks the first airline loyalty partnership since the update and the first new reciprocal flyer partnership for WestJet in almost 10 years.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

About Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was founded by entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson in 1984, with innovation and amazing customer service at its core. In 2025, the airline was voted Britain's only Global Five Star Airline by APEX for the ninth year running in the Official Airline Ratings. Headquartered in London, it employs 9,250 people worldwide, flying customers to 28 destinations throughout the year.

Alongside shareholder and partner Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic operates a leading transatlantic network, with onward connections to over 200 cities around the world. In 2020, Air France-KLM, Delta Air Lines and Virgin Atlantic launched an expanded Joint Venture, offering a comprehensive route network, convenient flight schedules, competitive fares and reciprocal frequent flyer benefits, including the ability to earn and redeem miles across all carriers. Virgin Atlantic joined SkyTeam in 2023, as the global airline alliance's first and only UK member airline, enhancing SkyTeam's transatlantic network to and from London Heathrow and Manchester.

Virgin Atlantic has been pioneering sustainability leadership for more than 15 years, committing to Net Zero by 2050 and continuous action that reduces environmental impact. The airline operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the skies, with an average age of 6.9yrs. In 2022, Virgin Atlantic welcomed its first A330-900's to the fleet, continuing its transformation towards 100% next generation aircraft by 2028. For more information visit www.virginatlantic.com or via Facebook, X and Instagram @virginatlantic.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

