Flight marks the first non-stop service between Western Canada and South America.

New route offers exceptional access to some of the world's most iconic landmarks including the Amazon Rainforest, Patagonia and the Iguaçu Falls.

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced service to Guarulhos International Airport (GRU) in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the airline's 100th destination from YYC Calgary Airport. As of this fall, WestJet will offer the only non-stop flight between Western Canada and South America, operating three times weekly between Calgary and São Paulo.

Bom dia, Brazil! WestJet launches service from Calgary to São Paulo as its 100th non-stop destination from the city. (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Our first flight between Western Canada and South America is the beginning of an exciting chapter in WestJet's Calgary story. From our very first flight in 1996 to 100 non-stop destinations on four continents, this city has stood alongside us every step of the way," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, Chief Executive Officer of the WestJet Group. "We're deeply grateful to our Calgary partners and the millions of guests who have trusted us over the years; this support has made the road from one to 100 possible and we are proud to further strengthen Calgary's position as the best connected mid-sized city in North America!"

https://youtu.be/ONA4OZtn87s?si=qXNOUZ0XWYRUPdRG

"YYC Calgary International Airport has been a proud partner to WestJet for 30 years, and we're excited to celebrate the 100th direct destination out of Calgary," said Chris Dinsdale, President and CEO of Calgary Airports. "This expansion to South America brings more of the world to discover our city and our spectacular region, and gives local passengers a stronger direct connection to destinations around the globe."

The new service complements WestJet's winter leisure offerings, providing Western Canadians with a new continental gateway to escape the winter for warmer weather adventures. From the cultural heart of São Paulo and the golden beaches of Rio di Janeiro to Lima's coastal cliffs and Santiago's vineyard valleys, WestJet's new route delivers a world of possibility.

As the largest city in the Americas, São Paulo also adds valuable business opportunities, including belly-cargo capacity, supporting businesses on both continents with more flexible access to expanding markets. Not only is São Paulo the economic heartbeat of South America, but its world-class culinary landscape, rich history and thriving entertainment industry make the destination a must-see for Canadians.

A new continental connection

The new service between Calgary and São Paulo, aboard WestJet's 787-9 Dreamliner unlocks an entirely new continent for Western Canadians to explore. Guests can book flights between Calgary and São Paulo on WestJet.com beginning today for travel this fall.

Route Frequency Start date Departure Arrival Calgary - São Paulo* 3x weekly November 8, 2026 22:45 15:35 São Paulo – Calgary* 3x weekly November 9, 2026 19:40 05:15

* Pending government approval

São Paulo is a global hub of LATAM Airlines Group, WestJet's key South American partner. In the coming months, pending all associated government approvals, WestJet guests will gain convenient access to more than 30 onward and desirable destinations across the continent including Lima, Peru; Santiago, Chile; Buenos Aires, Argentina; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Montevideo, Uruguay, among others. The new route will create opportunities for deeper collaboration and expanded connectivity beyond GRU with LATAM and further complements WestJet's existing partnerships in Latin America, including a codeshare agreement with Aeroméxico and an interline agreement with Copa Airlines.

Additional quotes

"I am thrilled to see WestJet expand Alberta's international connectivity with its 100th destination from the Calgary Airport. Non-stop service to São Paulo will strengthen ties between Alberta and Brazil, making it easier for Brazilian visitors to experience all that our province has to offer. This new route not only enhances travel options for Albertans but helps grow our visitor economy and showcase Alberta as a world-class destination."

Andrew Boitchenko, Alberta Minister of Tourism and Sport

On behalf of the City of Calgary, we extend our warmest congratulations to WestJet on reaching this remarkable milestone. Celebrating 100 destinations from YYC is not only a testament to WestJet's vision and commitment to Calgary, but a proud moment for our entire community. Every new route launched from our airport opens doors for Calgarians – strengthening tourism, expanding trade, deepening cultural connections, and fueling economic growth across our city."

Jeromy Farkas, Mayor of Calgary

"This milestone is a powerful statement about Calgary's growing global relevance. Reaching 100 destinations from YYC reflects WestJet's long-standing commitment to Calgary and its role in connecting our city to the world. Non-stop access to São Paulo opens an important new market, making it easier for visitors from Brazil and across South America – many of whom are drawn to Canada's winter and outdoor experiences – to discover Calgary and our region. This connection strengthens our visitor economy, expands business and trade opportunities, and reinforces Calgary's position as a globally connected gateway."

Alisha Reynolds, President & CEO of Tourism Calgary

"As the first gateway between South America and Alberta, and WestJet's 100th destination, this extraordinary milestone strengthens YYC's status as a growing international hub while supporting higher-value travel including business, meetings and events, visiting friends and relatives, and education. Over time we anticipate it will also create new pathways to grow leisure demand. We appreciate the leadership of WestJet in their continued expansion of international access to Alberta which directly supports the growth of our visitor economy across the province."

Jon Mamela, Chief Commercial Officer, Travel Alberta

"WestJet's 100th route marks a remarkable milestone, creating a new gateway for travellers seeking the authentic experiences that define Canada. This expansion opens new opportunities for Western Canada and supports the growth of our winter season. We congratulate WestJet on this achievement and look forward to welcoming more of the world to Canada year-round."

Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada.

"We congratulate WestJet, the Official and Exclusive Airline of the Calgary Stampede, on reaching its 100th destination. This is a significant achievement that strengthens Calgary's connections to the world. Expanded access like this helps bring people, ideas and opportunity to our city, and we look forward to welcoming visitors who will experience Calgary's energy, culture and Western hospitality firsthand."

Joel Cowley, CEO of the Calgary Stampede

"The new route between Calgary and São Paulo, operated by WestJet, is the result of an increasingly favorable environment for the growth of aviation in Brazil. We continue to work to expand international connectivity and attract new airlines and operations to the country. This initiative strengthens the aviation sector, boosts tourism, job creation and income, and showcases to the world Brazil's tourism potential."

Silvio Costa Filho, Brazil Minister of Ports and Airports

"We are very excited to welcome WestJet to São Paulo International Airport, as another airline to join Brazil's largest airport, debuting its operations in the country. Offering three weekly flights to Calgary -- an important tourist destination in west-central Canada and gateway to the Rocky Mountains -- the airline's arrival further strengthens our international connectivity and reinforces our commitment to expanding our air network and offering new destination options."

Claudio Ferreira, Director of Customers and New Business at GRU Airport

"WestJet's debut in Brazil represents another concrete step in strengthening our connection with the world. This strategic expansion allows more Canadians to access a Brazil of authentic experiences, exuberant nature, and a culture and diversity unlike anywhere else. Brazil has a vibe that cannot be explained, it must be felt. We invite all Canadians to discover that there truly is no place like Brazil."

Marcelo Freixo, President of the Brazilian Tourism Board (Visit Brasil/Embratur)

"The introduction of flights between GRU and YYC helps position Calgary as a global connector for international trade. We hope this service encourages more direct two-way trade between Canada and Brazil such as South American perishables, industrial parts and pharmaceuticals. We also anticipate a flow of Asian ecommerce items into South America through WestJet's non-stop service between Calgary and Narita, which further leverages WestJet's global hub at YYC."

Julius Mooney, WestJet Director, Cargo

