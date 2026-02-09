New routes and added frequencies strengthen regional connectivity and improve access across Canada

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 9, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet is expanding its domestic network with new non-stop summer service between Calgary (YYC) and Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario (YAM), North Bay, Ontario (YYB) and Campbell River, British Columbia (YBL). WestJet is also adding non-stop seasonal service between Terrace, B.C. (YXT) and Edmonton (YEG), strengthening domestic connectivity within Western Canada.

Domestic departures await! WestJet announces four new flights and enhanced east-west connectivity for summer 2026 (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Adding these routes to our summer 2026 schedule reinforces WestJet's commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and supporting tourism and economic growth across Canada," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "The new routes will give guests from across Canada greater choice to explore their own backyard, as well as more efficient access to onward connections through WestJet's home province."

Improving access between Sault Ste. Marie, Campbell River and North Bay to WestJet's global hub in Calgary will connect guests to destinations across the Americas, Europe and Asia, while also offering seamless connectivity for Alberta-based tourists to uncover paths less travelled in British Columbia and Ontario.

Route Frequency Start date Aircraft type Calgary – Sault Ste. Marie 2x weekly June 12 737 Calgary – North Bay 2x weekly June 19 737 Calgary – Campbell River Daily May 15 Q400 Edmonton – Terrace 2x weekly May 19 Q400

WestJet strengthens domestic East-West connectivity promise

Beyond the four new routes, WestJet is adding additional flights between some of its most popular domestic routes between Eastern and Western Canada. The airline will increase domestic capacity at Halifax Stanfield International Airport by almost 50 per cent with significant increases in flight frequencies to Edmonton, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Toronto, Regina and Saskatoon. WestJet is also doubling its capacity between Deer Lake, Newfoundland and Labrador and Calgary.

By improving East-West domestic connectivity, WestJet is helping stimulate travel across Canada. Canadians from every region will benefit from better access to Atlantic Canada, supporting tourism, commerce, community connections and seamless onward connections to Europe. These routes also support outbound domestic travel from Atlantic Canada, allowing East Coast Canadians to access more of their country than ever before.

Additional quotes

"The season of summer travel is fast-approaching, and WestJet's expanded direct flights will encourage Canadians to see more of their country. YYC is proud to partner with WestJet to connect travellers with great destinations across Canada and around the globe."

Balazs Bogats, Calgary Airports Chief Commercial Officer

"We're thrilled to welcome WestJet to Campbell River to deliver a seasonal service from Calgary to Campbell River in 2026. This new route to a major travel hub is a significant milestone in growing the City of Campbell River Airport (YBL) and strengthening air service to and from Campbell River. It offers enhanced connectivity to other regions for residents, businesses and visitors, which also supports the community's economy, growth and livability. Campbell River continues to grow as a destination, and transportation investments such as this open up exciting new travel options and show confidence in the community and the opportunities here."

Kermit Dahl, Mayor of Campbell River

"The City of Campbell River Airport (YBL) has served Campbell River and the surrounding region for more than 60 years. This seasonal service from WestJet delivers new, local options for leisure travellers, resource-sector workers and other business travellers on their way to destinations across North America and beyond. We also know that this area is highly attractive to both domestic and international visitors, and we're pleased to offer more options to bring them directly to Campbell River and North Island. Wherever your trip's taking you, thanks for making the Campbell River Airport part of the journey."

Dennis Brodie, Campbell River Airport Manager

"We're thrilled to welcome WestJet to North Bay and to see direct service to Calgary coming to our community. This new route is a significant win for residents, visitors, and local businesses, providing convenient access to Western Canada and onward connections across the globe. Strong air service is essential to economic development, tourism growth, and the ongoing success of Jack Garland Airport, and this announcement reinforces North Bay's role as a regional hub and a city open for business."

Peter Chirico, Mayor of North Bay

"Today marks an exciting milestone for our airport and our entire region as we proudly welcome WestJet and celebrate the launch of their inaugural air service from North Bay Jack Garland Airport (YYB). This new partnership strengthens our airport's history and commitment to connect people, places, and possibilities. With WestJet's impressive Canadian and international network, our community and region now have access to an even greater range of destinations and travel opportunities--right from home here in North Bay. We look forward to welcoming returning and new travelers to YYB as they board one of multiple flights each week to Calgary and beyond. Your support makes initiatives such as these successful."

Bryan Avery, Airport Manager, North Bay Jack Garland Airport Corporation

"The Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation is thrilled that WestJet has decided to return to Sault Ste. Marie. The community has long asked for direct flights to the west, and now WestJet is here to make that request a reality. We are excited to see this new connection to Calgary and beyond."

Terry Bos, President & CEO, Sault Ste. Marie Airport Development Corporation

"Reliable air service between Edmonton and Terrace-Kitimat plays an important role in supporting Western Canada's energy and industrial sectors. Increased WestJet service on this route strengthens supply-chain connectivity and reinforces Edmonton's role as a key transportation hub linking Alberta with major industrial centres in northern British Columbia."

James Jackson, Vice President, Air Service and Business Development, Edmonton International Airport.

"The Northwest Regional Airport, Terrace-Kitimat (YXT), is pleased to welcome WestJet's announcement of a new direct route between Terrace and Edmonton, launching in Summer 2026. This new service enhances travel options for Northern BC residents and businesses, and further positions YXT as a key transportation hub in the region. This added connectivity brings greater flexibility for travellers and supports economic growth by opening access to Alberta's capital. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with WestJet as we expand air access and serve the evolving needs of our communities."

Carman Hendry, YXT Airport General Manager

"Enhanced domestic connectivity means more seamless travel for passengers and stronger support for WestJet's expanded European services in Halifax. This investment is critical as it improves choice and convenience for travellers while driving tourism, trade, and economic growth for our region."

Marie Manning, Vice President, Business Development & Chief Commercial Officer at Halifax International Airport Authority.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

