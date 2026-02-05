CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet Group is pleased to announce that Marek Andryszak will join the organization as President, Sunwing Vacations Group, effective March 16, 2026. Andryszak will replace Andrew Dawson who announced his retirement in 2025.

Marek Andryszak (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Marek, known for his global mindset and a strong appreciation for cultural diversity, is widely recognized for building high-performing teams and successfully launching new business ventures," says John Weatherill, WestJet Group Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited to welcome Marek, his leadership will be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of the Sunwing Vacations Group as we strengthen our position as the market leader in the Canadian packaged tours market."

Andryszak brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the tour operator sector, having held executive roles at DSR Hotel Holding and TUI Group. His expertise spans leading major initiatives including modernizing tour operator distribution channels, driving international growth, advancing product development, and strengthening cost and capacity management--all critical capabilities as WestJet continues to grow and evolve its tour operator business.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the WestJet Group and leading Sunwing Vacations at such an exciting time for the business. Canada's travel market offers incredible opportunities, and I look forward to working with our talented teams to deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our customers," Says Andryszak. "My family and I are eager to make the move to Toronto and embrace life in Canada as we start this new chapter together."

About Sunwing Vacations Group

Sunwing Vacations Group, the vacation division of the WestJet Group, encompasses the leading Canadian vacation brands Sunwing Vacations, WestJet Vacations and WestJet Vacations Québec, along with the growing United States tour operator Vacation Express, together with the group's travel retail businesses SellOffVacations.com and Luxe Destination Weddings. Together they form the largest vacations brands in North America. More information on each brand, the company's growth trajectory and employment opportunities can be found at sunwingvacationsgroup.com.

About WestJet

WestJet took to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations. Since then, WestJet has pioneered low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half, and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians.

Learn more about WestJet at westjet.com/en-ca/who-we-are (also available in French)

