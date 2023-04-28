WestJet and Unifor reach tentative agreement

TORONTO, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, WestJet and Unifor, the certified union representing WestJet airport employees at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ), reached a tentative agreement on the first collective bargaining agreement between the organizations. Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

"WestJet is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that recognizes the important contributions of our valued airport employees at YYZ," said Diederik Pen, WestJet Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our airport employees play an integral role in supporting our operations and this settlement reflects WestJet's commitment to supporting them as they continue to provide the friendly, reliable service our guests know and expect of the WestJet Group."

About WestJet

In 27 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 110 destinations in 24 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

