Millions of Canadians to discover more ways to earn, convert and redeem rewards when they fuel and fly by linking WestJet Rewards and Petro-Points™

CALGARY, AB, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - WestJet and Petro-Canada, a Suncor Energy business (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU), are pleased to announce a new loyalty program partnership that will give Canadians more value, options and flexibility when fuelling and flying.

This partnership connects two strong, proudly Canadian brands with a shared focus on rewarding everyday journeys – whether they're on the road or in the sky. By linking their WestJet Rewards and Petro-Points accounts, members will gain access to enhanced earning opportunities and exclusive promotions.

WestJet and Petro-Canada™ connect the road to the runway with new loyalty program partnership (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

"Together, WestJet Rewards and Petro-Points are building a loyalty eco-system that bridges travel and everyday mobility," said John Weatherill, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, WestJet Group. "Through this partnership, WestJet Rewards is delivering greater value to Canadians by helping them fuel their next getaway. This reflects our commitment to flexibility and offering rewards that truly matter to our members, wherever their journey leads."

"This partnership marks an exciting step forward for our Petro-Points program and supports the ongoing value growth of our Petro-Canada retail network," said Dave Oldreive, Executive Vice President of Downstream, Suncor. "It will allow Canadians to unlock more value – turning everyday fuel purchases at our more than 1,500 Petro-Canada retail locations into savings for their next getaway or WestJet points into fuel savings. Together, we're bringing more rewards and choice to millions of customers nationwide."

Members with linked accounts can look forward to:

The ability to earn their preferred loyalty currency on fuel, car wash and convenience store purchases.

Earning 20 per cent more Petro-Points on purchases at Petro-Canada.

Redeeming WestJet points at Petro-Canada for eligible purchases, including car washes, convenience store items and fuel.

The flexibility to convert points, beginning with Petro-Points to WestJet points.

Exclusive contests and promotional offers, including chances to win WestJet vacation packages and flights.

In addition, Petro-Canada Platinum Status members will continue to earn 50 per cent more Petro-Points when they fuel up with at least 1,000 litres each quarter through Canada's first frequent fueller program. Members also receive additional benefits and exclusive offers from Petro-Canada's growing partner network.

Further details about the partnership will be shared closer to launch, expected in early 2027.

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

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About Suncor Energy

As Canada's leading integrated energy company, Suncor's operations span the full energy value chain, including oil sands mining and in situ operations, upgrading, offshore production, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S., marketing and trading, and nationwide Petro-Canada™ retail and wholesale networks – delivering reliable energy that fuels economic growth and meets the needs of customers across Canada and globally. With an unwavering focus on safety, operational excellence, and profitability, Suncor is committed to delivering industry-leading performance and long-term shareholder value. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit suncor.com or find us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

Media Inquiries: WestJet: [email protected]; Suncor: [email protected]