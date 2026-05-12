NADI, Fiji, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Fiji Airways and WestJet have today announced a new codeshare partnership, enhancing connectivity between Canada and the South Pacific.

The agreement will allow guests to travel seamlessly across both airlines' networks under a single booking with improved access to destinations across Canada, Fiji, and beyond. The partnership also supports Fiji Airways' growing North American presence, alongside expanded services to Vancouver, further strengthening links between Canada, Fiji and the wider Pacific.

Fiji Airways and WestJet Announce New Codeshare Partnership, Expanding Travel Between Canada and the South Pacific (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

Through the agreement, Fiji Airways will place its "FJ" code on WestJet's expansive domestic network including Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Halifax, providing convenient connections from key Canadian cities to Fiji Airways international services via its North American gateways. In turn, WestJet will place its "WS" code on Fiji's Vancouver to Nadi flights and through to destinations across New Zealand including Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington, allowing WestJet guests to access to Fiji Airways South Pacific network.

This collaboration is further supported by Fiji Airways' expanded Vancouver operations, reinforcing the route's importance within its international network. From 18 June, the airline will operate three weekly services year-round between Nadi and Vancouver on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The route will also see the introduction of the Airbus A350 on all Vancouver services from 8 September, increasing capacity and enhancing the onboard experience.

Paul Scurrah, Managing Director and CEO of Fiji Airways, said the partnership marks an important step in strengthening Fiji's global connectivity. "Canada represents a growing and high-value market for Fiji and the wider Pacific. This partnership with WestJet makes it easier than ever for Canadian travellers to experience the warmth, culture and natural beauty of Fiji, while also supporting increased visitor flows into our region."

The connections between Canada and Fiji have been evident over some time as Canadians continue to choose the South Pacific for their holidays and commercial ties between the two countries grows. This is evident by the celebrated opening of the Canadian High Commission in the heart Fiji's capital city, Suva, in January of this year with a focus on building economic partnerships and with the shared mission of climate resiliency.

Jennifer Lalonde, High Commissioner of Canada to Fiji, said: "This new partnership between Fiji Airways and WestJet is a welcome development in strengthening the longstanding ties between Canada and Fiji. Improved connectivity will make it easier for Canadians to experience the South Pacific; while supporting tourism, trade and people-to-people links that are so important to our relationship."

"By deepening ties between WestJet's North American network and Fiji Airways' world-class service to the South Pacific, we are making it easier for our shared guests to reach the destinations that matter most to them," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Whether they want to immerse themselves in a new culture, connect with loved ones or explore a path less travelled, together we are creating smoother journeys and more travel memories."

In addition to seamless booking on Fijiairways.com and WestJet.com, guests will continue to enjoy the benefits of a single check-in experience, through checked baggage to their destination and for guests who purchase a WestJet coded journey, they will now have the ability to earn and redeem WestJet points on their entire itinerary.

Demand in the Canadian market for access to Pacific destinations continues to grow, with passenger traffic between Canada and Fiji increasing by 19 per cent year-on-year. A significant portion of passengers travelling on the route connect from Vancouver to Fiji Airways broader network including Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. The partnership with WestJet is expected to further strengthen access to the Canadian market by expanding distribution and improving connectivity for WestJet's strong Canadian network.

Travel under this codeshare is now available for booking via fijiairways.com and westjet.com.

About Fiji Airways

Founded in 1951, the Fiji Airways airline group comprises Fiji Airways, Fiji's international airline, and its wholly owned domestic and regional subsidiary, Fiji Link. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva (Nausori) International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 37 destinations across 14 countries with connectivity to 900+ destinations worldwide through full membership of the oneworld alliance and adoption of the American Airlines AAdvantage® loyalty program. Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, Japan, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 70 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 2000 employees, and earned revenues of over FJD$1.8 billion (USD $817m) in 2024. Fiji Airways was named an APEX World Class 2026 airline in September 2025, an honour that places it among the Top 10 airlines globally. Visit fijiairways.com for more information.

For WestJet media inquiries, please email: [email protected]

About WestJet

Taking to the skies in 1996 with just over 200 employees and three aircraft operating service to five destinations, WestJet is proudly celebrating its 30th birthday. Over the last three decades, WestJet has transformed Canada's aviation landscape by pioneering low-cost travel in Canada, cutting airfares in half and increasing the flying population in Canada by more than 50 per cent. Following the 2025 integration of Sunwing, WestJet now has more than 14,000 WestJetters to support nearly 200 aircraft and connect guests to more than 100 destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia.

As a major Canadian employer that includes WestJet Airlines, WestJet Vacations, Vacances WestJet Quebec and Sunwing Vacations, the WestJet Group is Canada's leading low-cost airline and largest vacation provider, with a united purpose of providing affordable and accessible air and vacation travel to Canadians. For more information, visit westjet.com.

SOURCE WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership

For media queries please contact: Rowena Taito | Fiji Airways Senior Manager Corporate Communication, Mobile (Office): +679 2228735, Email: [email protected]